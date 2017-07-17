Horns hook another one as four-star WR Al'vonte Woodard picks Texas

Texas is not going to be left behind in recruiting under Tom Herman, and his continued push into the Houston market is a sure sign that his efforts are being fruit. The program’s latest commitment is a true testament to that.

Al’vonte Woodard is a four-star wide receiver from Lamar High in Houston. The Under Armour All-America commit had a very productive junior season with 35 grabs for nearly 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has blazing speed but his true standout quality may be his ability to go up and win one-on-one battles down the field, precisely the kind of playmaking ability that Herman craves from his wideouts.

The Lamar product announced his decision on Twitter in conjunction with a commitment video released on YouTube by a company called Luce Visuals. The narrative behind the video is simple: Woodard has been thinking about his future and gets pitches from others around him about where he should go.

He eventually walks out on to a practice field and sheds gear from his other alleged finalists, including gloves from Texas A&M, shorts from Ohio State, a Texas shirt as a red herring, and an LSU shirt before putting on an other Texas shirt and some Longhorns cleats and gloves as the viewer can see that he’s on Texas’ Joe Jamail Field.

Woodard is the second elite receiver to join Texas’ Class of 2018, along with elite slot receiver Rondale Moore. Together they could prove to be a formidable pair in Austin.