Hortonville brothers could challenge for top medals at state

HORTONVILLE – By the time the talent-packed tournament winds down late Saturday, there is a good chance that a Barnett will be standing on a high spot on the podium at the Kohl Center.

It could be Eric.

It could be Jacob.

Or, it could be both.

The two Hortonville brothers are strong candidates to claim top medals at the 74th annual WIAA state individual wrestling tournament, which starts Thursday in Madison.

Polar Bears sophomore Eric Barnett brings in a perfect 41-0 record at 106 pounds, while his older brother, senior Jacob Barnett, is 40-3 at 126.

Together, the Barnett brothers have combined for an 81-3 record this season and brought home countless medals. Both are ranked extremely high in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state ratings: Eric is No. 1 at 106, while Jacob is No. 2 at 126.

“We’re proud of what each other has done,” said Jacob Barnett. “He’s come up to me after matches this season and said, ‘Can’t wait until we’re both on the podium at state.’ ”

That’s a real possibility.

Eric Barnett is the only unbeaten Division 1 wrestler at 106 and last year’s state champion, Stevens Point’s Brady Koontz, is wrestling at 113 this year. Koontz edged Barnett, 1-0, in last year’s state semifinal at 106, and Barnett finished third.

“Top of the podium is the goal,” said Eric Barnett. “Last year, I just fell short in the semis. I’m ready to get after it and dominate. I know what I have to do.”

Eric Barnett finished 46-3 as a freshman and has gone an impressive 87-3 the past two years. He’s a young wrestler who competes like a polished senior.

“I’m pretty patient, but I get after it, too,” said Eric Barnett. “I know when I have to be patient and when I have to get after it. I’m not maybe the strongest guy in my weight class, but I’m definitely the best technician. That’s kind of my game, getting after it and finishing and using my technique.

“I love the sport. It’s my life. I just have to stay focused and stay healthy and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Jacob Barnett is tied for the sixth-best record in the 126 class, but Eau Claire North’s Mason Phillips (34-1) is the only wrestler ranked higher than him in the WWO Division 1 ratings. This will be Jacob’s fourth trip to the state meet and he is looking to reach the podium for the first time.

“I’m hoping to place top three,” said Jacob Barnett. “But it’s going to be tough down there because there are a lot of good kids.”

The Barnett brothers are supportive of one another and share the knowledge they gain on the mat.

“I get nervous before matches and we talk a lot,” said Jacob Barnett. “It really calms me down. That helps a lot. We push one another.”

The two have been wrestling since starting elementary school and have squared off on the mat countless times. It is the second straight year that both Barnetts have competed at state.

“When I was younger, he would always beat me,’’ said Jacob Barnett. “But now I kind of destroy him for the most part. It’s the weight advantage I have and I think that really helps him against stronger wrestlers.”

Seniors Nathan Lichtfuss (35-8 at 138) and Elliott Luker (38-2, 160) will also compete for the Polar Bears. Luker is ranked third in the WWO rankings at 160, while Lichtfuss is fifth.

Kaukauna, the three-time defending Division 1 state team champion, will have seven athletes competing and the Ghosts have two or three wrestlers who could challenge for top medals.

Senior Trent Leon (39-6) is the state’s No. 1-ranked Division 1 wrestler at 132 and is looking to move up on the podium after taking third at 126 last year. This will be his third and final trip to state.

“A state title is the goal — nothing else,” said Leon. “I’m just going to stick with what I’ve been doing the last few weeks, stick to my good habits and we’ll see what happens.”

Like the Barnett brothers, Leon will be thinking of a sibling when he takes the mat at state. His brother, Tres, came close to winning a state title for the Ghosts, finishing second at 132 in 2015 and third at 106 in 2013.

“My brother came up just short a couple times,” said Trent Leon. “He came so close his sophomore and senior years and had some heartbreaking losses. I know he thinks about those every day and I think about them, too.

“It’s really a big factor in why I train so hard. I’ve got to sneak in a state title for a family that’s been so supportive my entire life. I’ve got to get a state title for the Leon family.”

Kaukauna junior Keaton Kluever (43-3) has the skills to make a run at a top medal. He is ranked third at 285 in the WWO ratings behind Pewaukee’s Blaze Beltram and Fond du Lac’s Donte Johnson and took fourth at Kaukauna’s power-packed Cheesehead Invitational.

“Winning it is my main goal,” Kluever said. “I’ve wrestled all the top kids, including the guys ahead of me and I can compete with them. It’s time to go out and win it.”

Kaukauna junior Zach Lee (41-6) finished fourth at state at 138 last season and could challenge at 152. Senior Mason VanAsten (195, 37-10) and sophomores Brandon Micksh (36-7, 120), John Diener (113, 29-10) and Bryson Alsteen (40-7, 170) give the Ghosts rock-solid wrestlers at four other weight classes.

Neenah junior Beau Yineman (41-1) will make his second state appearance and is looking for a much-improved performance in Madison. Yineman is ranked fourth at 182 in the WWO ratings.

“Last year, I got pinned twice, so I’m hoping to go there a little more aggressive and dominate some kids,” said Yineman. “Getting to state is an amazing experience and I’m excited to get back there.”

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg

WIAA State Wrestling

At the Kohl Center, Madison

DIVISION 1

Thursday: Preliminaries, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, 5:15 p.m.

Friday: Consolations, 10 a.m.; consolation semifinals; 1:45 p.m.; semifinals, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Wrestlebacks, 10 a.m., followed by fifth-place and third-place matches; finals, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 1 QUALIFIERS

Kaukauna: John Diener (113), Brandon Micksh (120), Trent Leon (132), Zach Lee (152), Bryson Alsteen (170), Mason VanAsten (220), Keaton Kluever (285)

Hortonville: Eric Barnett (106), Jacob Barnett (126), Nathan Lichtfuss (138), Elliott Luker (160)

Appleton North: Ian Laatsch (138), Weston Verhoff (160), Brock Danielski (182)

Neenah: Beau Yineman (182)