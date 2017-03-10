Hortonville falls to Cudahy in D2 state girls basketball semifinal

shares
Hortonville High School's coach Celeste Ratke reacts to a call during the Polar Bears' matchup against Cudahy High School during the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal girls basketball game Friday, Mar. 10, 2017, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Josh Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High School's Olivia Griesbach (10) battles for a loose ball against Cudahy High School's Bailey Eichner (21) during their WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal girls basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High School's Morgan Allen, top right, and Emily Nelson (23) fight for a loose ball against Cudahy High School's Camryn Kratt during their WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal girls basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hortonville High School's Shay Frederick, left, and Olivia Bogan, right, defend against Cudahy High School's Matisen Verly during their WIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal girls basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
