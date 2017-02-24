Hortonville, New London advance in regionals

HORTONVILLE – The Hortonville girls’ basketball team rolled to a 75-54 victory Thursday over Rhinelander in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game.

The Polar Bears, who improved to 17-5 overall, will host either Medford or Merrill in the regional championship game Saturday night.

Shay Frederick scored 16 points to lead Hortonville. Lexi Walter added 14 points, Olivia Griesbach had 13 and Morgan Allen 11 for the Polar Bears, who led 46-31 at halftime.

Kaly Kostrova scored 35 points for Rhinelander (10-14).

Rhinelander… …31 23 — 54 Hortonville… …46 29 — 75

Rhinelander: Van Zile 1, Seefeldt 6, Mork 5, Kostrova 35, Meyer 4, Schickert 3. Totals 20 7-13 54. Three-pointers: Kostrova 5, Mork, Meyer. Fouls: 11.

Hortonville: Bogan 5, Frederick 16, Griesbach 13, Baumann 3, Walter 14, Martin 2, VanBeek 5, Sabourin 6, Allen 11. Totals 30 9-15 75. Three-pointers: Griesbach 2, Bogan, Frederick, Baumann, VanBeek. Fouls: 11.

New London 61, Shawano 29

At New London, the Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 41-8 in the first half to secure the Division 2 regional semifinal victory.

Leah Porath led New London with 22 points, while Meghan Besaw added 14.

New London (14-9) will play either Mosinee or Lakeland in the regional championship game on Monday night. The Mosinee vs. Lakeland regional semifinal game has been postponed until Saturday.

Shawano… …8 21 — 29 New London… …41 20 — 61

Shawano: Williams 1, Buschman 6, Tori DePerry 2, Tatum DePerry 5, Ward 1, Hansen 1, Wendorff 3, Wynos 4, Gueths 5, Habeck 1. Totals 8 12-22 29. Three-pointer: Gueths. Fouls: 10.

New London: Christian 10, Halvorson 2, Madsen 2, Besaw 14, Rohan 6, Winkler 3, Porath 22, Pankow 2. Totals 25 5-6 61. Three-pointers: Christian 2, Besaw 3, Winkler. Fouls: 17.