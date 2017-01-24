Hortonville Polar Bears beat Appleton East

HORTONVILLE – The Hortonville girls’ basketball team shrugged off last week’s loss to Appleton East with a 50-41 Fox Valley Association victory over the Patriots on Monday.

The Polar Bears (9-3 overall, 8-2 FVA) got 13 points from Shay Frederick and 11 from Morgan Allen in getting the victory. The win keeps the Polar Bears within 21/ 2 games of Appleton North for the FVA lead.

Tricia Dailey had 11 points and Abbie King chipped in 10 for the Patriots (7-5, 6-3).

Appleton East … …15 26 — 41 Hortonville … …19 31 — 50

Appleton East: Roberts 8, Schneider 5, Peterson 5, Dailey 11, Andrew 2, King 10. Totals 12 15-22 41. Three-pointers: Peterson, Dailey. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville: Frederick 13, Griesbach 9, Walter 1, Van Beek 5, Sabourin 2, Nelson 9, Allen 11. Totals 13 20-32 50. Three-pointers: Frederick 2, Griesbach, Nelson. Fouls: 20.

North Eastern

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Marinette 24

At Marinette, Jenna Bruss had 15 points, six assists and six steals to lead the Foxes to the win.

Jenna Charron added 13 points, with Alyssa Charron chipping in 12 for the Foxes (8-4, 6-3).

Fox Valley Lutheran… …31 39 — 70 Marinette … …7 17 — 24

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 8, Krueger 3, Birling 6, Kramer 2, Bruss 15, Aden 3, Jenna Charron 13, Jensen 3, Alyssa Charron 12, Brukardt 3, Wolf 2. Totals 28 7-18 70. Three-pointers: Duciaume 2, Bruss 2, J. Charron 2, Jensen. Fouls: 8.

Marinette: Pristelski 9, Kizinger 2, Miller 2, Sims 3, Suhs 8. Totals 9 3-7 24. Three-pointers: Pristelski 3. Fouls: 12.

Freedom 70,

Oconto Falls 23

At Freedom, Makenna Haase scored 30 points and the Irish led Oconto Falls 32-13 at the half in recording the win.

Jennifer Krueger had 12 points to pace Oconto Falls.

Oconto Falls … …13 10 — 23 Freedom … …32 38 — 70

Oconto Falls: Misco 1, Helmle 2, Donart 5, Shallow 1, Pankratz 1, Albrecht 1, Krueger 12. Totals 7 8-13 23. Three-pointer: Donart. Fouls: 13.

Freedom: Garrett 5, Liles 4, Helms 5, Rupiper 5, M. Haase 30, T. Haase 6, Kempen 2, Witt 8, Evers 5. Totals 30 9-15 70. Three-pointer: Garrett. Fouls: 13.

Waupaca 49, Clintonville 43

At Clintonville, the Comets outscored the Truckers 30-17 in the second half to rally for the victory.

Victoria Nowak scored 25 points and Mya Johannes added 15 for Waupaca.

Catherine Morse had 10 points for Clintonville, which shot only 10-for-27 at the free throw line.

Waupaca … …19 30 — 49 Clintonville … …26 17 — 43

Waupaca: Johannes 15, Nowak 25, Smidt 9. Totals 15 19-33 49. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 20.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 8, Arndt 5, King 6, Harbath 1, Morse 10, Birling 1, Lorge 12. Totals 15 10-27 43. Three-pointers: Arndt, King 2. Fouls: 22.

Wrightstown 60, Lux.-Casco 58

At Wrightstown, the Tigers rallied from a 31-26 halftime deficit to upend the Spartans.

Danielle Nennig had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the offensive charge for Wrightstown (12-2, 9-1). Kailee Van Zeeland added 14 points.

Jenna Jorgensen had 22 points to lead Luxemburg-Casco, which also got 16 points from Cassie Schiltz.

Luxemburg-Casco … …31 27 — 58 Wrightstown … …26 34 — 60

Wrightstown: Froehlke 2, Guns 6, Murphy 8, Nennig 24, Van Zeeland 14, Wolske 6. Totals 20 14-19 60. Three-pointers: Murphy, Nennig 4, Van Zeeland. Fouls: 11.

Luxemburg-Casco: Schiltz 16, Cravillion 5, Jorgensen 22, Thayse 4, Tebon 3, Dorner 6, Junio 2. Totals 23 5-10 58. Three-pointers: Schiltz 2, Cravillion, Jorgensen 3, Tebon. Fouls: 16.

Denmark 46,

Little Chute 37

At Denmark, Aubrie Hermsen scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who were outscored 28-19 in the second half after the game was tied at halftime.

Ashley Leiterman led Denmark with 12 points.

Little Chute … …18 19 — 37 Denmark … …18 28 — 46

Little Chute: Lonigro 3, Joten 4, Schumacher 2, O. Hermsen 3, Keyzers 8, Battle 7, A. Hermsen 10. Totals 14 2-4 37. Three-pointers: Keyzers 2, A. Hermsen 2, Battle, O. Hermsen, Lonigro. Fouls: 18.

Denmark: Hansen 11, Laurent 6, Sipple 3, Halada 2, Leiterman 12, Rish 6, Pennings 4, Groehler 2. Totals 13 16-26 46. Three-pointers: Hansen 3, Sipple. Fouls: 10.

Nonconference

Kewaunee 58, Menasha 47

At Menasha, freshman Alexa Yost scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Bluejays.

Maddy Hoekstra added 10 points for Menasha, which trailed by eight at halftime.

Kewaunee … …30 28 — 58 Menasha … …22 25 — 47

Kewaunee: Geier 22, Kudick 3, Olsen 14, Baumgartner 4, Dax 13, Tlachac 2. Totals 24 6-9 58. Three-pointers: Geier 3, Kudick. Fouls: 9.

Menasha: Roen 1, Roesler 6, Anderson 2, Yost 23, Perez 3, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 10. Totals 19 5-9 47. Three-pointers: Yost 4. Fouls: 9.