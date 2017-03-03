Hortonville pulls away to beat New London

KIMBERLY – Top-seeded Hortonville needed a way to take over its game against a young New London team and found it with its press.

The Polar Bears, who led the Bulldogs only 22-21 at halftime, took control by scoring the first 16 points of the second half and won 55-40 on Thursday night at Kimberly High School in a WIAA Division 2 girls’ basketball sectional semifinal game.

Hortonville (19-5) will face Menomonie (18-7) for the sectional title Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eau Claire North.

By pressing full-court and trapping, Hortonville got New London out of its comfort level, forced some turnovers and turned them into some easy baskets.

“We knew that if we came out in the second half strong, they would struggle a little bit,” said Hortonville junior guard Shay Frederick. “We just kept getting one stop at a time, which is what we talked about. We just kept up our intensity on the defensive end. We knew that would result in a transition offense and points on the other end.”

When Claire Van Beek hit a 3-pointer, Hortonville took its largest lead of the game at 38-21, forcing third-seeded New London (15-10) to take its third timeout of the half after just six minutes.

“I thought our youth really showed,” Bulldogs coach Troy Krause said. “We only had a senior and a couple freshmen and a couple sophomores playing. When the wheels came off, it took us quite a while to get them back on. When we did that, we were down 17 points, and made it all the way back to five, but it took so much to get back there. We kind of panicked a little there.”

New London did scratch back to cut the deficit to 41-36, but Hortonville responded with a 10-point run to put away the game.

Even when the Polar Bears didn’t get a basket in transition, they were able to find the open player and get clear shots, rather than settling for the contested shots they fired off in the opening half.

“We talked about that at halftime, having a feel for what’s a good shot, what’s a rushed shot, still maintaining your aggression but having the ability to move the ball side-top-side a few times and work for a great shot versus a good shot,” Hortonville coach Celeste Ratka said. “They just executed a lot better.”

New London frequently double-teamed 6-foot-1 Morgan Allen, holding her to seven points, about half her average, but that opened up chances for her teammates. Senior guard Olivia Griesbach, who came in averaging 6.6 points this season, had a career-high 16 points to lead Hortonville. Frederick had 12 points and Lexi Walter scored 11.

“With our height and our talent, we can definitely go inside and out,” Frederick said. “We can get it into Morgan and Lexi, and if (the defenders) start collapsing, we guards can get open for shots on the wings. Really we just feed off each other.”

Leah Porath scored 17 points for New London and Meghan Besaw added 11.

The Polar Bears are back in the sectional final, one year after falling to Onalaska 59-52 with a state tournament trip on the line on the same court at Eau Claire North.

“After going down last year, it’s a huge motivator because we don’t want to let that happen again,” Griesbach said.

A win over Menomonie would give Hortonville just its second berth at state, with the first coming in 1987.

“We’re just going to come out and play our game,” Frederick said. “We have to treat it like any other game. Obviously the stakes are higher, but once you step between the lines, all that hype goes away. We’ve just got to do what we know how to do.”

Hortonville… …22 33 — 55 New London… …21 19 — 40

Hortonville: Frederick 12, Griesbach 16, Walter 11, Van Beek 5, Sabourin 2, Allen 7, Miller 2. Totals 22 6-9 55. Three-pointers: Frederick 2, Griesbach 2, Van Beek. Fouls: 11.

New London: Halverson 6, Besaw 11, Rohan 4, Herter 2, Porath 17. Totals 16 5-11 40. Three-pointers: Halverson 2, Besaw. Fouls: 12.

SECTIONAL FINALS

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Division 1

Appleton North (25-0) vs. Chippewa Falls (19-6) at D.C. Everest, 1 p.m.

Division 2

Hortonville (19-5) vs. Menomonie (18-7) at Eau Claire North, 1 p.m.

Seymour (20-5) vs. Beaver Dam (25-0) at Neenah, 1 p.m.

Division 3

Wrightstown (22-3) vs. Amherst (24-1) at Green Bay Preble, 1 p.m.

Division 4

Shiocton (17-8) vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (24-1) at Waupaca, 3 p.m.