Hortonville rallies to beat Appleton North

HORTONVILLE – Hortonville overcame a six-point halftime deficit to beat Appleton North 78-62 on Thursday in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

The Lightning led 33-27 at halftime, but the Polar Bears scored the first 21 points of the second half to build a 48-33 lead.

Charlie Schabo scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half for Hortonville. Ryan Krueger added 17 points and Chandler Guyette had 15.

Michael Krause led North with 12 points, while Sam Crowley added 11.

Appleton North … …33 29 — 62 Hortonville … …27 51 — 78

Appleton North: Valk 4, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 8, Squier 4, Koleske 2, Zeratsky 8, Krause 12, Crowley 11, Blom 3, Van Handel 8. Totals 21 15-18 62. Three-pointers: Van Handel, Blom, Crowley, Krause 2. Fouls: 19.

Hortonville: Cross 3, R. Krueger 17, Bonikowske 1, Welson 4, K. Krueger 2, Guyette 15, Schabo 26, Vallefskey 2, Mocodlo 5, Meyer 3. Totals 29 13-24 78. Three-pointers: Cross, R. Krueger, Schabo 4, Meyer. Fouls: 17.

Kimberly 70,

Oshkosh West 66

At Oshkosh, Will Chevalier scored 19 of his game-high 31 points in the second half to help the Papermakers hold off the Wildcats.

Oshkosh West led 45-43 with about 10 minutes remaining in the game before Kimberly regained the lead and held on for the win.

Danny Vanden Boom added 16 points and Levi Nienhaus-Borchert had 14 for Kimberly.

Kimberly … …25 45 — 70 Oshkosh West … …27 39 — 66

Kimberly: Chevalier 31, Rosner 5, Vanden Boom 16, DeValk 2, Thies 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 14. Totals 26 15-22 70. Three-pointers: Chevalier 2, Vanden Boom. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 23, Steinhilber 4, Ambroso 2, Abraham 19, Haasl 2, Thomas 5, Kroll 11. Totals 24 13-14 66. Three-pointers: Kohl 3, Thomas, Kroll. Fouls: 19.

Appleton West 80, Fond du Lac 72

At Fond du Lac, Jack Mahoney and Will Mahoney each scored 15 points to lead the Terrors over the Cardinals.

Blake Pahlow added 14 points for Appleton West, while Eli Hartjes had 13.

Caleb Goldstein paced Fond du Lac with 31 points, including five 3-pointers.

Appleton West … …37 43 — 80 Fond du Lac … …25 47 — 72

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 15, Singh 6, Goffard 2, W. Mahoney 15, Pahlow 14, Hartjes 13, Reader 6, Pitz 9. Totals 27 17-33 80. Three-pointers: Singh 2, W. Mahoney 4, Pahlow 2, Hartjes. Fouls: 18.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 31, Cole 2, Fredrickson 4, Head 9, Loewe 22, Rusch 2, Krzanowski 2. Totals 23 16-20 72. Three-pointers: Goldstein 5, Head, Loewe 2. Fouls: 22.

Kaukauna 74, Appleton East 53

At Kaukauna, Jordan McCabe led four players in double figures with 16 points for the Ghosts, who made 13 3-pointers.

Eric Carl and Keaton Ferris both added 14 points, while Bailey McDaniel had 13.

Lucas Kotarek led the Patriots with 13 points.

Appleton East … …28 25 — 53 Kaukauna … …39 35 — 74

Appleton East: Brice 8, Nowak 2, Polfuss 2, Kotarek 13, Gurholt 9, Clark 8, Derfus 7, Leisner 4. Totals 22 3-4 53. Three-pointers: Kotarek 3, Brice 2, Derfus. Fouls: 13.

Kaukauna: Carl 14, Jedwabny 3, McCabe 16, McDaniel 13, Vosters 6, Ferris 14, Ebben 1, Kurey 7. Totals 27 7-10 74. Three-pointers: Carl 4, Ferris 4, McCabe 2, McDaniel 2, Jedwabny. Fouls: 11.

Oshkosh North 62, Neenah 49

At Neenah, Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 points and added seven assists to lead the Spartans over the Rockets.

Joe Jung paced Neenah with 20 points, including three 3-pointers.

Oshkosh North … …31 31 — 62 Neenah … …25 24 — 49

Oshkosh North: Wissink 8, Anderson 11, Haliburton 16, Ellestad 3, Hickey 8, Flory 14, Deng 2. Totals 24 10-13 62. Three-pointers: Anderson 2, Ellestad, Flory. Fouls: 12.

Neenah: Mericle 6, Jung 20, Pronschinske 4, Pavletich 2, Morrow 2, Mascal 9, Bartman 6. Totals 19 4-5 49. Three-pointers: Mericle 2, Jung 3, Mascal 2. Fouls: 13.

North Eastern

Clintonville 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 68

At Clintonville, Nathan Krueger scored 26 points and Tyler Petermann added 25 for the Truckers, who led 44-30 at halftime.

Krueger made six of the 12 3-pointers by Clintonville.

Jared Kraftzenk and Scott Price each had 14 points for FVL.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …30 38 — 68 Clintonville … …44 30 — 74

Fox Valley Lutheran: Kraftzenk 14, Price 14, Uitenbroek 13, Barrington 9, Doyen 7, Olson 5, Rodencal 4, Garriga 2. Totals 23 16-21 68. Three-pointers: Kraftzenk 2, Price 3, Barrington. Fouls: 20.

Clintonville: Krueger 26, Petermann 25, Wittman 11, Koeppen 5, Schirpke 4, K. Finger 3. Totals 22 18-26 74. Three-pointers: Krueger 6, Petermann 3, Wittman 2, Koeppen. Fouls: 19.

CWC-8

Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 67

At Shiocton, Nate Schmidt scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the Chiefs remained undefeated (13-5, 10-0) in the CWC-8.

Ty Bedor added 17 points, Brandon Spencer had 14 and Josh Leitzke 11 for Shiocton, which led 39-22 at halftime.

Iola-Scandinavia … …22 35 — 57 Shiocton … …39 38 — 77

Iola-Scandinavia: Holz 15, Sharp 2, Prahl 3, Carter Kurki 8, Connor Kurki 10, Stockwell 8, Huettner 5, Wandtke 4, Bauer 2. Totals 21 12-19 57. Three-pointers: Holtz, Prahl, Connor Kurki. Fouls: 18.

Shiocton: Spencer 14, Herrmann 2, Leitzke 11, Brouillard 8, Bedor 17, Fielding 1, Maki 3, Lorge 2, Schmidt 19. Totals 28 16-21 77. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Schmidt 2, Maki. Fouls: 16.

Witt.-Birnamwood 67, Wey.-Fremont 28

At Weyauwega, the Chargers outscored the Indians 42-10 in the second half to roll to the win.

Trevor Groshek led Wittengerg-Birnamwood with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

Logan Bosquez paced Weyauwega-Fremont with eight points.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood … …25 42 — 67 Weyauwega-Fremont … …18 10 — 28

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Wesolowski 1, Kapitz 6, Lehman 8, Fraaza 10, Scheurer 3, Szews 6, Thrun 3, Groshek 15, Kerstner 6, Zeinert 9. Totals 26 8-14 67. Three-pointers: Kapitz, Thrun, Groshek 4, Kerstner. Fouls: 8.

Weyauwega-Fremont: McClone 5, Baehman 6, Knecht 2, Hablewitz 7, Bosquez 8. Totals 11 2-3 28. Three-pointers: Baehman 2, Hablewitz, Bosquez. Fouls: 17.

Bonduel 79,

Manawa 53

At Manawa, the Bears outscored the Wolves 45-22 in the second half to secure the win, after leading by three points at halftime.

Ethan Hass paced Manawa with 16 points.

Bonduel … …34 45 — 79 Manawa … …31 22 — 53

Bonduel: Erb 3, Weier 18, Garside 5, Nolan 2, Olsen 14, Letter 9, Engel 3, Bohm 15, Cairns 10. Totals 29 15-27 79. Three-pointers: Weier 3, Garside, Letter, Engel. Fouls: 16.

Manawa: Millard 5, Forbes 2, Hass 16, Reynolds 4, Nichols 2, Wiesner 7, Koehn 6, Sachtjen 11. Totals 21 8-15 53. Three-pointers: Hass 2, Koehn. Fouls: 20.

Bay

New London 67, Menasha 58

At Menasha, the game was tied at 32-32 in the second half before the Bulldogs pulled away for the win on the strength of outscoring Menasha 23-7 at the free throw line.

Garret Locy had 20 points and Will Wohlt scored 18 for New London.

Alex Zeinert led Menasha with 18 points and Jacob Everson added 16.

New London … …27 40 — 67 Menasha … …18 40 — 58

New London: Winkler 11, Kurth 10, Johnson 5, Salazar 3, Wohlt 18, Locy 20. Totals 19 23-34 67. Three-pointers: Locy 4, Johnson, Salazar. Fouls: 13.

Menasha: Dewhurst 2, Everson 16, Zeinert 18, Hahn 6, Berman 4, Romnek 7, Johnson 5. Totals 23 7-11 58. Three-pointers: Romnek 2, Zeinert 2, Everson. Fouls: 25.

Shawano 56,

Seymour 51

At Seymour, Kaden Richards hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Shawano (9-8, 7-3).

Seymour (7-11, 5-6) got 10 points apiece from Riley Murphy, Tyler VanDeHei and Trevor Cornell.

Shawano … …31 25 — 56 Seymour … …22 29 — 51

Shawano: Richards 19, Grignon 3, Nelson 8, Hesse 6, Lacy 2, Bartz 2, Weisnicht 4, Kohl 10, Maltbey 2. Totals 16 18-31 56. Three-pointers: Richards 4, Nelson 2. Fouls: 14.

Seymour: Wieczorek 5, Murphy 10, VanDeHei 10, Cornell 10, Yaeger 5, Blake 4, Krause 7. Totals 16 11-16 51. Three-pointers: VanDeHei 2, Cornell 2, Krause, Blake, Murphy, Wieczorek. Fouls: 22.

Eastern Wisconsin

New Holstein 66, Brillion 49

At Brillion, Devin Schisel scored 25 points to lead the Huskies over the Lions.

Trevor Jandrey paced Brillion with 19 points, while Tyler Suess added 18.

New Holstein … …34 32 — 66 Brillion … …21 28 — 49

Brillion: Jandrey 19, Brouillard 2, Schwartz 8, T. Suess 18, Bonick 2. Totals 20 7-10 49. Three-pointers: Jandrey, Schwartz. Fouls: 7.