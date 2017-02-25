Hortonville sends 3 wrestlers to state finals

MADISON – Hortonville senior wrestler Jacob Barnett tried to keep his composure when talking about little brother Eric near the media room of the Kohl Center on Friday evening.

But when the realization hit him that the two siblings would be competing for individual state titles today at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament, the steely resolve and determination that saw him advance to the 138 finals finally gave way to wet eyes.

“It’s amazing,” Jacob Barnett said, his voice breaking several times. “It’s great being there with your brother, too. It means the world. Been trying for this for a long time.

“I can’t wait. I love the kid to death. It’s a great moment for us.”

It was a banner day overall for Hortonville. Jacob (138) and Eric (106) both reached today’s finals, with Elliott Luker (160) giving the Polar Bears a third wrestler in the finals.

Teammate Nathan Lichtfuss (138) also guaranteed himself a spot on the medal stand by winning both his wrestlebacks earlier Friday. He has a shot at finishing third in his weight class with two more wins today.

“To bring four guys here and four guys are going to leave with a medal and three in the finals, that’s huge,” Hortonville coach Chris Gennrich said. “The thing is, Eric goes out there and gets the first win and they all want to follow suit. They don’t want to be the odd man out.”

Eric Barnett, the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class and one of the top wrestlers in the nation, battled Sauk Prairie’s Zeke Smith until the third period where he was finally able to record the pin at 5:48. Eric Barnett (44-0) tangles with Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis (50-3), who won by decision over Marquette’s Tom Dineen 6-3.

“It felt good (to advance),” Eric Barnett said. “I kind of controlled him on the mat and I got in some situations that I didn’t really care for. But in the third period I was comfortable there and I knew what I needed to do from that position. I just hit it and got the fall.”

Jacob Barnett (43-3) blanked Slinger’s Caleb Ziebell to win his semifinal at 126. He’ll face Elkhorn’s Benji Peak (44-2), who defeated Whitnall/Greendale’s Nathan Hensley 6-4 to advance.

Luker (41-2) won by decision over Hamilton’s Jesse Fryda 3-0 to reach the 160 final. He faces Stoughton’s Tyler Dow (51-2), who decisioned Sparta’s Hayden Krein 9-2.

Luker said advancing to the finals was a great experience and that sharing it with his teammates made it that much better.

“It’s even more fun competing when you have your guys right by your side,” the senior said. “The team aspect of having them down with me is huge. It makes this whole process a lot easier.

Luker said the work isn’t done for him, Lichtfuss and the Barnetts.

“I would be lying to you if I told you we accomplished what we came down here to do,” he said. “We have a lot more to do yet.”

Gennrich said he is confident his wrestlers will perform well today.

“The way they’re wrestling right now, it’s incredible,” Gennrich said. “Elliott and Jacob, it’s their fourth time here so they’ve wrestled a ton of matches here. They’re going into the mat and their heads are down and concentrating on what they need to do. And Eric is a sophomore and his second time here and he’s wrestled on big stages out in Fargo (N.D.), so this doesn’t bother him. They’re out there and doing what they do best.”

Quick work for Kluever: Kaukauna’s Keaton Kluever didn’t waste much time in his Division 1 semifinal match at 285 against Waterford’s EJ Mastrocola.

Kluever (46-3) pinned Mastrocola in 27 seconds to advance to today’s championship match against Pewaukee’s Blaze Beltran. Beltran (51-1) won by sudden victory over Fond du Lac’s Donte Johnson to reach the finals.

“It was nice. Don’t know if I expected it to go that quick. But I wrestled him earlier in the year and pinned him,” Kluever said. “And he’s a good opponent. He made the semifinals at state, but I was ready. My goal is to make the state finals and win it.”

Kaukauna coach Jeff Matczak said Kluever is familiar with Beltran, who defeated Kluever 7-3 in the Cheesehead Invitational semifinals in early January.

“He’s wrestled him before,” Matczak said. “You have to keep it within striking distance and we haven’t been able to do that. (Kluever) narrowed the gap at the Cheesehead and we were a few scores down to him. We want to keep it where you have it in the third period so you have that opportunity to get it done. I think he can do that.”

Kaukauna’s Brandon Micksh (38-8) lost his semifinal at 120 to Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole by major decision 9-0, with teammate Trent Leon (41-7) also falling in his 132 semifinal, 9-2, to Stoughton’s Brandon Klein.

Also competing in the semifinals was Neenah’s Beau Yineman, who lost by major decision 9-1 to Milton’s Billy Pitzner at 182.

