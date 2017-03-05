Hortonville, Shiocton headed to state

EAU CLAIRE – It has been awhile since the Hortonville girls’ basketball team has advanced to the WIAA state basketball tournament.

Thirty years, to be exact.

This year’s squad left no doubt on Saturday about advancing to state, demolishing Menomonie 74-44 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Hortonville coach Celeste Ratka said. “I just love the way they came out and set the tone in the game. That’s something we talked about all year long. Great teams start well and finish halves well. I’m really proud of them and excited for them.”

The win improved Hortonville’s record to 20-5 and the Polar Bears will face Cudahy (19-7) at 1:35 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Morgan Allen led Hortonville with 27 points, while Olivia Bogan, Shay Frederick and Olivia Griesbach each added 10 points. Allen also helped the Polar Bears dominate the boards, pulling down 15 rebounds.

Kylie Mogen led the Mustangs with 12 points.

Hortonville… …37 37 — 74 Menomonie… …16 28 — 44

Hortonville: Bogan 10, Frederick 10, Griesbach 10, Walter 6, Van Beek 2, Sabourin 2, Nelson 2, Allen 27, Paltzer 2, Wenzel 3. Totals 28 15-30 74. Three-pointers: Bogan 2, Frederick.

Menomonie: L. Johnson 4, Hemauer 2, Mogen 12, Behrend 4, Boettcher 8, G. Johnson 5, Schmidt 1, Stai 5, Steinmetz 3. Totals 15 10-18 44. Three-pointers: Mogen, Behrend, Stai, Steinmetz.

Division 4

Shiocton 61, Witt.-Birnamwood 36

At Waupaca, third-seeded Shiocton pulled off the upset, limiting the Chargers to 26 percent shooting in the win that earned them a berth in the state tournament.

The Chiefs (18-8), who will be making their first appearance at state, will play unbeaten Aquinas in the second game of Thursday’s evening session.

“We have the most losses of any team that’s going to be playing at state, but those eight losses are why we are playing at state,” Shiocton coach Rob Hendrickson said. “We played Valders, Laconia, St. Mary Springs. We played Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Amherst two times and they were one-loss teams until the tournament.”

Defensively, the Chiefs didn’t do anything differently from their previous two games against the Chargers. They just prevented W-B from scoring, which prevented the Chargers from putting on their press and resulting in a lot of uncontested layups for the Chiefs.

“We just played good defense,” Hendrickson said “We were locked in defensively. We can score a lot more points if we play great defense because it leads to easy baskets.”

The Chiefs had balanced scoring, with Tina Ubl and Haley Schmidt leading Shiocton with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Shiocton… …22 39 — 61 Wittenberg-Birnamwood… …14 22 — 36

Shiocton: Morack 8, Korth 6, Schroth 2, Herrmann 1, Young 6, Schmidt 10, Elliott 9, Ubl 11, Leopold 2, Bruns 6. Totals 19 19-32 61. Three-pointers: Morack, Young 2, Elliott. Fouls: 20.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Clark 10, Nier 9, Konkol 9, King 3, Kasprak 3, Noorbom 2. Totals 8 16-32 36. Three-pointers: Clark 2, King, Kasprak. Fouls: 15.