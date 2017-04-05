Hortonville stops Kaukauna in prep baseball

HORTONVILLE – The Hortonville baseball team beat Kaukauna 3-1 on Tuesday in a Fox Valley Association game.

Zak Kosloske went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in, including the winning run in the third inning, in the Polar Bears’ victory over the Ghosts.

Bryce Cross pitched the first four innings to get the victory, with Tyler Ziegler pitching the final three to earn the save.

Kaukauna … …001 000 0 — 1 3 1 Hortonville … …002 100 x — 3 5 2

WP: Bryce Cross. LP: Robert Benotch. Leading hitters: Zak Kosloske H 3×3, 2 RBI.

Luxemburg-Casco 14,

Little Chute 1

At Luxemburg, Mustangs pitchers struggled to find the strike zone, walking 12 batters in four innings as the Spartans rolled to the North Eastern Conference win.

Leighton Myers homered for Little Chute in the first inning to account for the Mustangs’ only run.

Little Chute … …100 00 — 1 3 2 Luxemburg-Casco … …233 6x — 14 8 0

WP: Bryce TeKulve. LP: Leighton Myers. Leading hitters: Myers LC HR; A. Tlachac LXC 3×3, 4 RBI; J. Jorgensen LXC 2B, 2 RBI; S. Mleziva LXC 2B.

Wey.-Fremont 2, Pacelli 1

At Weyauwega, Brandon Scheer drove in a run in the fifth inning with a single to account for the winning run in the Indians’ victory over the Cardinals in a Central Wisconsin Conference-8 game.

Logan Bosquez pitched a complete game for Weyauwega-Fremont, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out 12.

Pacelli … …100 000 0 — 1 2 3 Wey.-Fremont … …001 010 x — 2 3 1

WP: Logan Bosquez. LP: Brandon Scheer.

Ripon 10,

Winneconne 4

At Ripon, Eli Berndt, Jacob Friederick, Drake Sharratt and Markus Fahrney each had two hits for the Wolves in their East Central Conference loss to the Tigers.

Winneconne … …010 030 0 — 4 11 1 Ripon … …211 402 x — 10 10 2

WP: Cody Sandleback. LP: Hunter Wright. Leading hitters: Eli Berndt W 2×4; Jacob Friederick W 2×4, 2B; 2 RBI; Drake Sharratt W 2×4; Markus Fahrney W 2×3; Hunter Merrill R 2×3; Andrew Radloff R 3B; Cody Merrill 3×4, 2 RBI; Jordan Finley R 2×4, 2B; Jack Kinziger R 3B.

Wild Rose 14,

Manawa 5

At Manawa, Thomas Dopp was 4-for-6 and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats over the Wolves in a nonconference game.

Wild Rose … …100 015 7 — 14 12 2 Manawa … …001 130 0 — 5 2 4

WP: Nick Wilbert. Leading hitters: Thomas Dopp WR 4×6, 2B, 3 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Wey.-Fremont 4, Pacelli 3

At Weyauwega, Kati Kettleson’s double over the head of the right fielder in the bottom of the eighth inning drove in two runs and capped a three-run rally to give the Indians the Central Wisconsin Conference-8 victory.

Kiley Akey pitched all eight innings for the Indians (2-5, 1-0). She struck out seven and walked one.

Pacelli … …010 000 02 — 3 7 2 Wey.-Fremont … …000 001 03 — 4 9 1

WP: Kiley Akey. LP: Brook Nagorski. Leading hitters: Christonna Shafranski P 3×4, 2B, RBI; Cadyn Ehrenberg WF 2×4, 2 runs; Hailey Krause WF 2×4, 2 RBI; Alexa Greening WF 2×3; Kiley Akey WF 2B; Kati Kettleson WF 2B, 2 RBI.

Winneconne 9, Campbellsport 4

At Campbellsport, Kylee Whitford had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Wolves to the East Central Conference win over the Cougars.

Autumn Hunter had three hits and Lilly Haese also drove in three runs for the Wolves.

Winneconne … …530 010 0 — 9 9 2 Campbellsport … …121 000 0 — 4 5 4

WP: Autumn Hunter. LP: Alyssa Muench. Leading hitters: Autumn Hunter W 3×4; Kylee Whitford W 3×4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Lilly Haese W 2B, 3 RBI; Maddie Mitsis C 2×4; Emily Guell C 2×3; Kaitlyn Schill C 2 RBI.

Denmark 16,

Menasha 7

At Denmark, the Bluejays gave up 11 runs in the first inning in their nonconference loss to the Vikings.