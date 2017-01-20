Hortonville takes down Kimberly

HORTONVILLE – The Hortonville wrestling team picked up six pins as it beat Kimberly 48-29 on Thursday in a Fox Valley Association wrestling dual meet.

Elliott Luker (160 pounds), Kirkland Hills (170), Griffen Cartwright (182), Eric Barnett (113), Noah Heimmermann (120) and Colin Schuler (152) won by pin for the Polar Bears.

160: Elliott Luker H pinned Kevin Krabbe 1:32. 170: Kirkland Hills H pinned Brando Salazar 1:44. 182: Griffen Cartwright H pinned Brett Wittmann 1:27. 195: Nathan Moss K won by forfeit. 220: Alex Mischka K pinned Brady Buchman 1:21. 285: Connor Zirpel K pinned Jacob Marty 2:26. 106: Austin Wasmund H dec. Charlie Hart 8-6. 113: Eric Barnett H pinned Preston Zirpel 2:05. 120: Noah Heimmermann H pinned Godffrey Kairu 1:26. 126: Jacob Barnett H dec. Hunter Bruecker 11-0. 132: Drosianos Louvaris K pinned Leighton Serrano 3:00. 138: Seth Christman K pinned Trevor Balboa 2:40. 145: Nathan Lichtfuss H tech. fall over Aaron Stannard 15-0 6:00. 152: Colin Schuler H pinned Myles Laurent 5:19.

Neenah 79,

Appleton West 0

At Neenah, the Rockets got six pins and won six matches by forfeit in the shutout over the Terrors.

152: Delontae Mills pinned Ethan Farrell. 160: David Oyler pinned Robert Hendrix. 170: Logan Lehrer pinned Johnathan James-Schellinger. 182: Beau Yineman won by forfeit. 195: Marshall Kools won by forfeit. 220: Brexton Bostwick won by forfeit. 285: Luke Higgins won by forfeit. 106: Anthony Hefter pinned Chase Wendt. 113: Matthew Hall won by forfeit. 120: Dante Caiani pinned Ethan Gause. 126: Jarrett Radies pinned Luke Truman. 132: Hunter Carey won by forfeit. 138: Seth Geiger dec. Caleb Hamus 6-4. 145: Montana Jones dec. James Meyer 16-4.

Appleton North 45, Oshkosh North 28

At Appleton, the Lightning got four pins and won three matches by forfeit in the victory over the Spartans.

195: Jacob Ruppel AN won by forfeit. 220: Jake Besaw ON pinned Max Carpenter :51. 285: Zach Fischer AN won by forfeit. 106: Cade Schmitz ON pinned Gabe Smith :48. 113: Eric Esser Jr AN pinned Carly Ochoa 1:00. 120: Thomas Urben ON dec. Collin Van Camp 13-3. 126: Rey Brewer ON dec. Michael Mejia 13-6. 132: Jake Price AN dec. DJ Allen 9-7. 138: Ian Laatsch AN won by forfeit. 145: Brytton Goymerac AN pinned Nolan Ange 1:11. 152: Dalton Holmes ON dec. Aaron Reiland 11-5. 160: Weston Verhoff AN pinned Josh Stephanie 1:11. 170: Deion Owens ON pinned Ihab Khatib 3:33. 182: Brock Danielski AN pinned A.J. Besaw 1:59.

Kaukauna 68, Oshkosh West 7

At Oshkosh, the Ghosts got 10 pins in the win over the Wildcats, while five were completed in under a minute.

126: Brandon Micksh K tech. fall over Connor Collins 19-3 3:49. 132: Jacob Schramm K dec. Reese Thompson 6-2. 138: Trent Leon K pinned Jesus Heredia 5:16. 145: Jacob Canner K pinned Jacob Coates :54. 152: Zach Lee K pinned Brennon Mellgren 1:32. 160: Edgar Heredia OW sudden victory over Alec Hartman 11-6. 170: Reed Yoder OW dec. Bryson Alsteen 9-0. 182: Sebastian Egan K pinned Gabe Fannin :43. 195: John Heilman K pinned Edson Salazar 2:44. 220: Mason VanAsten K pinned Griffin Kintopf 1:28. 285: Keaton Kluever K pinned Andrew Kalfas 1:53. 106: Mason Campshure K pinned Drew Best :36. 113: John Diener K pinned Jack Zangl :58. 120: Mikael Kolosso K pinned Josh Coopman :22.

Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 25

At Fond du Lac, the Patriots got three pins in the loss to the Cardinals.

195: Colton Wasieleski FDL pinned Benjamin Paulsen :52. 220: Chase Krug FDL won by forfeit. 285: Donte Johnson FDL won by forfeit. 106: Ethan Diederich FDL won by forfeit. 113: Lexi Schroeder AE pinned Johnathan Uselmann 3:19. 120: Henry Payne FDL won by forfeit. 126: Tyler Locke AE pinned Sam Schmidt 1:59. 132: Caleb Nash AE pinned Henry Huehes 3:54. 138: Zach Scharenbrock AE dec. Payton Torgersen 10-2. 145: Trentyn Waring AE dec. Logan Naker 8-6. 152: Colin Athanasiou FDL pinned Ryan Stocker 3:06. 160: Cameron Casetta FDL pinned Kyle Immel 1:59. 170: Austin Baatz FDL won by forfeit. 182: Adam Hopper FDL won by forfeit.

North Eastern

Little Chute 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 15

At Appleton, the Mustangs won six matches by pin to pick up the victory.

160: Bryce Schumacher LC pinned Adam Schneider 1:14. 170: Jose Montes FVL dec. Ryan Janssen 15-13. 182: Colton Hawkins LC pinned Gabriele Tosi 1:14. 195: Kristofer Runnheim LC pinned Ainen Leary 3:31. 220: Jacob Lehrer LC won by forfeit. 285: Nolan VanLankveldt LC pinned Ben Mendinger :18. 106: Charles Ziegler FVL won by forfeit. 113: Dylon Cootway FVL won by forfeit. 120: Paul List LC pinned Ryan Wichman 5:55. 126: Adam Kilgas LC won by forfeit. 132: Dalton Polomis LC won by forfeit. 138: Ronald Butler LC dec. Jacob Jungwirth 11-10. 145: Logan Collison LC won by forfeit. 152: Logan Van Handel LC pinned Chase Lin 1:47.