Basketball

Hot 3-point shooting keeps Dayton undefeated with win vs. Amity

AMITY Zach Bernards scored 38 points, the Pirates were 14 of 28 from 3-point range and the No. 1-ranked Dayton High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Amity 92-67 to remain undefeated Monday.

Dayton improves to 3-0 in the West Valley and 13-0 overall while dropping Amity to 2-1 in the West Valley and 9-3 overall.

The Pirates are unquestionably the top team in Class 3A right now, but the team has a long way to go in the season.

“I think we’re looking down, but we also want to make sure we take it one game at a time and don’t mess up,” said junior Bailey West, who scored 12 points.

Amity students and fans cheer as they score a basket against Dayton in the first quarter of a West Valley League game on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Amity High School. Dayton defeated long-time rival Amity 92-67.

Bernards, last year’s 3A state player of the year, was held to 11 points in the first half, but unloaded with 27 points in the second half – including shooting 8 for 12 from 3-point range in the game.

Dayton 92, Amity 67

Dayton: Zach Bernards 38, Nowlin 15, Lewis 14, West 12, Flowers 8, deSmet 4, Capener 1, Fergus, Rosas, Brodeur, Findley. Totals 31 16-19 92.

Amity: Devin McShane 16, Nelson 13, Stearns 12, Wilson 10, Stearns 6, Yeager 4, HArch 2, White 2, Mather 2, Barber, Berrier. Totals 23 17-22 67.

DAY 22 19 18 23-92

AMI 18 17 15 17-67

3-point goals: Dayton 14 (Bernards 8, Lewis 3, Nowlen 2, West); Amity 6 (McShane 3, Stearns, Nelson, Wilson).

