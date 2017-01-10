Hot 3-point shooting keeps Dayton undefeated with win vs. Amity

AMITY Zach Bernards scored 38 points, the Pirates were 14 of 28 from 3-point range and the No. 1-ranked Dayton High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Amity 92-67 to remain undefeated Monday.

Dayton improves to 3-0 in the West Valley and 13-0 overall while dropping Amity to 2-1 in the West Valley and 9-3 overall.

The Pirates are unquestionably the top team in Class 3A right now, but the team has a long way to go in the season.

“I think we’re looking down, but we also want to make sure we take it one game at a time and don’t mess up,” said junior Bailey West, who scored 12 points.

Bernards, last year’s 3A state player of the year, was held to 11 points in the first half, but unloaded with 27 points in the second half – including shooting 8 for 12 from 3-point range in the game.

Dayton 92, Amity 67

Dayton: Zach Bernards 38, Nowlin 15, Lewis 14, West 12, Flowers 8, deSmet 4, Capener 1, Fergus, Rosas, Brodeur, Findley. Totals 31 16-19 92.

Amity: Devin McShane 16, Nelson 13, Stearns 12, Wilson 10, Stearns 6, Yeager 4, HArch 2, White 2, Mather 2, Barber, Berrier. Totals 23 17-22 67.

DAY 22 19 18 23-92

AMI 18 17 15 17-67

3-point goals: Dayton 14 (Bernards 8, Lewis 3, Nowlen 2, West); Amity 6 (McShane 3, Stearns, Nelson, Wilson).