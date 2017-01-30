Hot pursuit of elite defensive tackle recruits in final days

With days until National Signing Day, four of the top seven defensive tackle recruits remain uncommitted and another flipped last week.

And there is a good bet that they will end up some combination of Alabama, LSU, Michigan and USC. With not as many standouts at the position this year compared to last year, the chase is on.

“They’re all fighting for a handful of guys,” said Tom Lemming, recruiting analyst for CBS Sports. “Last year, there were 20 defensive tackles and everybody got their fill.”

Marvin Wilson, ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle by the USA TODAY Sports Composite, is considering LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida as his finalists. LSU appears to be the favorite, but Florida State and Ohio State remain in the mix.

RELATED: Final Composite Player Rankings

No. 2 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon is a former Michigan commit and has a final four of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and USC. Jay Tufele, ranked No. 3, is down to Michigan, USC, Ohio State and home-state Utah and BYU. Phidarian Mathis, ranked No. 7, has in-state LSU or Alabama as the likely choice. He will make his announcement Tuesday. LeBryan Ray, whom ESPN has ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle while others project him as an end, is expected to remain in-state with Alabama, although Florida is a considered a threat after his weekend visit.

Marlon Tuipulotu, ranked No. 7, flipped from Washington to USC earlier this week.

“A lot of the national powers are all chasing the same guys,” said Barton Simmons, 247Sports’ national recruiting director. “Conversely, it says something about who the national powers are because they’re considering the same schools. It is definitely a little bit of an all-or-nothing for some of these programs in their chase for these guys because there are not as many quality fallback options that are elite defensive tackles.”

RELATED: Final Composite Rankings by Position

Scout.com’s national recruiting director Brandon Huffman is more bullish on the group than others. Scout has eight defensive tackles in the top 100 players.

“I think it’s outstanding defensive tackle group,” he said. “Nobody thinks of the West when think you defensive tackles, but those players are part of the reason that this group is so well thought of. Three of the top 5 are from the West. Any of the top three or four could make a case for being the top defensive tackle in the country.”

Most leave that distinction to Wilson, from Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas), who is 6-4 and 329 points.

“Marvin Wilson is the premier defensive tackle in the country,” Lemming said. “He had a great year. He’s almost 6-5 and 330 pounds with terrific skills. He’s not quite the pass rusher than last year’s No. 1 overall player Rashan Gary was, but he’s a great run stuffer.”

Wilson is ranked No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite, but 247’s own rankings have him at No. 31 and as the No. 4 defensive tackle.

“We still think he’s an elite talent – a five-star kid with the potential to be a first-round draft pick,” Simmons said. “We looked at productivity and compared him side by side with other defensive tackles in this class. Marvin probably has the best defensive interior body in terms of his size and mass. There were some guys who played with more motor; some guys who played with more physicality. There’s some guys who passed him. It’s not any lack of belief in Marvin. It’s more of our confidence in some of the other guys.”

Solomon’s relationship with Michigan has gotten a lot of attention. At the Army All-American Bowl, he was seen saying a disparaging remark about Michigan in a video posted on social media. Then he got a highly publicized visit from coach Jim Harbaugh with Solomon going bowling with Harbaugh and assistant coaches and then go-kart racing.

Solomon also could have an opportunity to play right away at Michigan.

“My mom loves Michigan, especially academically,” Solomon told Wolverine247 recently. “She knows I can play anywhere if I put my mind to it, but academically, I’d be set for life at Michigan. They showcased it really well on our last visit. Their alumni situation is amazing, and the resources they have are unmatched.”

But Alabama is said to really want Solomon, and that could be hard to beat. He said he has made his decision and is waiting until signing day to announce it.

Another interesting storyline among the defensive tackles involves Tufele. He and Tuipulotu took their visit to USC together and are close friends. The idea – and perhaps it’s wishful thinking – of a package deal has been floated. Huffman said he has been at three national events that Tufele and Tuipulotu attended and they have “been inseparable.”

Tufele will take his final visit to Utah this weekend.

“There’s definitely some fire to that smoke,” Huffman said, “But I just don’t see Tufele leaving Utah. He likes Ohio State and Michigan and I see USC as a compromise … There is a long line of Bingham High players who gone to Utah and that’s going to be tough to beat.”

Mathis has seen LSU and Alabama on official visits the last two weekends and then hosted in-home visits with both head coaches this week. He is scheduled to take his final visit to TCU. It seems like he could go either way in the final days.

Florida helped its chances with Ray after a weekend visit. He visited Tennessee, Alabama and Florida in the last three weeks and took a visit to Ole Miss in December.

“This is really strong group,” ESPN’s national recruiting director Tom Luginbill said. “It’s a premium position and the premiere teams in football are trying to corner the market on offensive linemen, defensive linemen, cornerbacks and hopefully hit on a quarterback. The upfront guys are what separates good programs from great programs.”