Hot shooting Knights torch Rough Riders, 65-36

The surging O’Gorman Knights continued their hot streak by shooting a blistering 52-percent from the field Thursday at Roosevelt. The Class AA No. 1 ranked Knights have now won six straight with a 65-36 blowout victory over the Riders. It’s O’Gorman’s largest margin of victory of the season.

While O’Gorman (11-3) was knocking down shots from all over the court, Roosevelt’s woes continued. The Riders (0-10) shot just 26-percent from the field and didn’t have one player score in double-figures. The 29-point drubbing to O’Gorman wasn’t even Roosevelt’s worst loss of the year, and first-year head coach Mitch Begeman is still searching for his first win.

The Knights came out strong and opened a 15-4 lead in the first quarter, thanks largely to J.P. Costello. Costello’s stat line in the first three minutes of the game was a solid line for many over four quarters. The senior opened the game shooting 3-for-3 from the field, scored all eight points for the Knights en route to an 8-0 lead, had three rebounds, one steal, one assist and one blocked shot.

“I think that kind of a start is a first for me, but when you play a cross-town rival, there’s a little something extra,” said Costello, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. “Coach (Derek) Robey always emphasizes the first three minutes of each half.”

Costello clearly got the message as he backed up his quick start to open the game with six straight points to open the second half, and the Knights upped the lead to 38-19 with 4:57 to play in the third quarter. It was a much-needed spurt for Costello as Begeman made a switch in the second quarter that kept Costello in check for most of the quarter. After scoring ten first quarter points, Roosevelt’s Noah Wuor was assigned to defend Costello, who scored just once in the second quarter.

“We went right into J.P. right out of the gate. We wanted to focus on getting J.P. as many touches as we could all night,” Robey said. “We would have gotten him a touch every time down the floor if we could have. All of our guys bought into that tonight and found ways to get him the ball. I’ve really made it a point to get him touches, touches, touches. We have such an unselfish team that they said, ‘absolutely.’”

Matt Cartwright led the Knights in scoring with 23 points, 16 of those in the second half. He was 8-of-13 from the field and 4-for-8 from the 3-point line. Roosevelt had nine players in the scoring column, led by Jimmy Lauer’s eight points.

The Knights led 15-6 after the first quarter and built the lead to 24-12 on a Jaron Zwagerman basket with just under four minutes to play in the opening half. Roosevelt battled, however, and scored seven straight capped by a Jackson 3-pointer to make it 24-19 with 1:52 to play in the half.

“At halftime we talked about them getting a little momentum,” Robey said. “We just wanted to stay focused and come out strong in the second half. When you’re playing a cross-town rival in their gym, they’re going to make runs like that.”

O’Gorman led 50-25 at the end of the third quarter and built the lead to 30 at 58-28 with just over five minutes to play when Cartwright converted a traditional three-point play. Robey pulled most of his starters at that point but the Knights still got the lead to as many as 32 late in the game when Emmanuel Tor scored on a nifty drive to the basket with just over a minute to play.