Houston CB Bobby Wolfe is first to decommit from Ole Miss following Hugh Freeze's resignation

It took just a matter of hours for the recruiting fallout from now-former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze’s resignation to begin.

According to 247 Sports’ Taylor Hamm, Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe, a three-star recruit who picked Ole Miss in late May, decommitted from the Rebels on Thursday, hours after the school announced Freeze’s resignation. He’s already received a Baylor scholarship offer in the hours since, and an additional scholarship offer from Texas is expected to come soon, per Hamm.

2019 Houston Madison 3-star CB Bobby Wolfe has decommitted from Ole Miss in the wake of the Hugh Freeze resignation. Texas to offer tomorrow — Taylor Hamm (@TaylorHamm247) July 21, 2017

Wolfe is a 6-foot, 185-pound powerhouse for Madison, where he has emerged as one of the top defensive back prospects in the state of Texas. He is a huge hitter in the open field and an aggressive, physical defender in the air.

Where he heads next remains uncertain, but it’s a virtual lock now that it won’t be Ole Miss.