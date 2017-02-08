Houston coach Major Applewhite may owe his job to dozens of Texas HS coaches

When Houston hired then offensive coordinator Major Applewhite as the program’s new head coach after the departure of Tom Herman, the move was roundly rejoiced around the state of Texas. There was good reason for that, not least of all Applewhite’s four years as a quarterback at the University of Texas, and the work he put in as an assistant at both Texas, Rice and Houston years later.

What wasn’t known then, but has since come to light, is the length to which some high school coaches went to help ensure Applewhite was given his opportunity to lead the Cougars.

As reported by SB Nation, a host of the state’s top high school football coaches all independently sent letters supporting Applewhite’s candidacy to Houston athletic director Hunter Yuracheck and president Rhenu Khator.

SB Nation has a full complement of the gushing letters in full, but it’s worth noting that some of the big name coaches who contributed support for Applewhite: Westlake’s Todd Dodge, Cedar Hill’s Joey McGuire and The Woodlands’ Richard Carson among them.

Naturally, only time will tell if endorsements from these coaches will lead their players to Houston as well. If nothing else, it’s certainly a good start in that direction for the Cougars, and few things could be more important to the program’s success.