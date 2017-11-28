Houston (Tenn.) finishes season atop Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) has finished the season atop the final USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

The Mustangs finished the season 25-0-0 and won the Tennessee state title 1-0 over Collierville.

“We’re emotional because of all the intensity that was put into every practice and every game,” Houston coach David Wolff said following the title game. “Nobody was given any quarter … I put these girls under a lot of pressure and they had the resiliency and the guts to handle it.”

Portland Jesuit, winners of the Oregon state title, finishes the season No. 2.