Houston (Tenn.) rises to the top of Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.), which leaped into the top 5 of the rankings just a few weeks back, is the new No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

Houston, which is a perfect 16-0-0, will wrap up regular season play with two games this week.

Last week’s No. 1 team, Norwin (Pa.), fell from the rankings after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Penn-Trafford last week.

The rankings welcome eight newcomers, including two in the top 10. St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) and Natick (Mass.) enter at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.