Houston (Tenn.) surges into Top 5 of Super 25 spring boys soccer rankings

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) outscored its last three opponents 19-1 and surged into the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for boys spring soccer.

The Mustangs, now 12-0-1, have won 11 consecutive games after a tie in the second game of the season and is ranked No. 5.

The top four teams remain the same: Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.), Dalton (Ga.) and McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.).

Edmond North (Okla.) jumped from No. 18 to No. 7 and Archbishop McCarthy (Everett, Wash.) moved from No. 16 to No. 8.

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) enters the Super 25 at No. 10 among newcomers. Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) is No. 13, Westside (Omaha, Neb.) is No. 15, Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville) is No. 17, Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) is No. 19, Carrollton (Ga.) is No. 20, Tulsa Union (Okla.) is No. 21, Todd Beamer (Federal Way, Wash.) is no. 23 and Mercer Island (Wash.) is No. 25.