Houston (Tenn.) up to No. 5 in latest Super 25 fall girls soccer rankings

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) has moved to No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

Houston defeated Collierville (Tenn.) 2-0 last week. Collierville had previously been ranked No. 24.

Glastonbury (Ct.) remains No. 1, followed by Norwin (Pa.), Spencerport (N.Y.) and Skyline (Wash.).

Three newcomers enter the rankings, led by Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) who comes in at No. 18.

Bedford (N.H.) is in at No. 21, while Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) enters at No. 24.