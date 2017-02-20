How an Iowa school's basketball manager got his big shot

It was a shot of a lifetime for Western Dubuque sophomore Jared Wulfekuhle. Literally.

“We were told our son may not live to see his first birthday because of a rare genetic disorder,” Jared’s mother, Melissa Wulfekuhle, wrote in a Facebook message to the Register last week.

Jared Wulfekuhle, 17, has Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome, also known as SLOS — a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body. He’s missing an enzyme that breaks down food and turn it into what he needs produced, Jared’s father, Jeremy Wulfekuhle said. He added that his son is both autistic and hearing impaired.

“He’s very much non-verbal, but yet people love him,” Jeremy Wulfekuhle said. “They see him communicating through his facial expressions and how he acts. People want to go out of their way to do something nice for him.”

That’s exactly what happened last week inside Western Dubuque’s gymnasium.

Jared is team manager on the sophomore boys’ basketball team. But on this day, Feb. 14, he traded that role in for a Bobcat jersey during the second half against Maquoketa.

It was the second time this season Jared suited up to play, head coach Ben Wilson said.

“I told them (the players) that this will probably be his last opportunity to maybe get into a basketball game,” Wilson said. “He’s part of the team. They took it upon themselves to make sure he got a shot.

“I think every one of our guys were just rooting for Jared.”

At the start of the video, Jared is seen standing alongside his teammates during a timeout, watching a play being drawn up by Wilson.

Over the gym’s speakers: “Entering the Bobcats’ lineup, No. 2: Jared Wulfekuhle!” Cheers rose as high as the rafters.

Jeremy Wulfekuhle was operating the scoreboard.

“As a dad, that whole second half, my heart probably was 200 over 100,” Jeremy Wulfekuhle said.

Once the ball was thrown in, Jared stood at the top of the key. Chants of “Jared! Jared!” grew loud, and then he had the ball in his hands. He took a dribble, hopped toward the 3-point line and heaved up a shot.

The first attempt clinked off the front iron. The crowd exhales, but only briefly.

Jared receives the ball again from one of his teammates and prepares for his second try. He bounces the ball, takes a big step forward and throws the ball toward the basket.

Swish.

Clapping hands, fist bumps and screaming hoorays celebrated Jared as he jogged back to the other end of the court.

“It was a special night for everyone involved,” Wilson said. “It was icing on the cake.”

The moment was shared on Western Dubuque’s Facebook page. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the video has more than 31,000 views, 220 shares and includes comments like “Awesome!” and “Great shot, Jared!”

It was a night this team, this community and Jared will remember forever.

“You guys played well enough to get Jared in the game,” Jeremy Wulfekuhle remembers telling the team following its 64-24 win. “That’s something to be proud of.”

