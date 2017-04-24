How did Maryland land two 4-star commits with this spring game attendance?

The SEC and Big Ten both boasted major attendance at annual spring football scrimmages. Not at Maryland.

Here’s a look at the stands at Maryland’s 2017 Spring Game:

Maryland's annual Red-White Spring Football Game kicks off at 12:30pm at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZdnXf3MkcZ — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) April 22, 2017

No, that’s not during a halftime break or anything like that. That was taken during the game itself. Yes, it’s only one of the stands, but even if the other stand was completely full, that is still a tiny, tiny crowd.

Coming off a 6-7 season, with only two wins in conference, it’s understandably that fans might be skeptical of burning a Saturday afternoon in April to watch an instrasquad scrimmage.

Still, with the momentum that Maryland has been building — the dual commitments of DeMatha four-star prospects Austin Fontaine and Evan Gregory after the game are the latest — there’s plenty to be excited about.

The question may be whether there’s anyone to get excited about them.