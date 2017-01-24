How sportsmanship transcends 20-1 girls basketball team

Tucson Pueblo’s girls basketball players went beyond the court to show support for Douglas soccer.

Douglas boys soccer coach Ken Cormier died Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 73.

Before Friday’s girls basketball game, the Pueblo players lined up, walked across the court and presented each of the Douglas girls a rose.

Cormier was one of the most successful and respected coaches in Douglas history. He led Douglas to the 2009 state championship and a share of the boys state crown in 2006, when the Bulldogs tied Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 1-1 and there weren’t penalty kicks to determine the winner.

“I have my girls trained to attack once the ball is thrown up at the tip,” Pueblo basketball coach Izzy Galindo said. “They play hard all game long until I pull them back or the buzzer sounds.

“But I stress to them, more than anything else, to help others, even if they can’t pay you back. My girls volunteer every year in a few city-wide events for City of Tucson Parks and Recreation, and they take cupcakes to the last team we play on the road before the holiday break. So when we found out about the passing of the longtime soccer coach in Douglas, one of the girls’ moms suggested the girls give a rose to each of the Douglas girls.”

Galindo said the mom was Jamie Clark, whose daughter, Mariah, is a freshman starting forward.

Pueblo won the 4A Conference girls basketball game, 77-31, to improve to 20-1. But nobody is going to remember the score.

They’re going to remember the pregame gesture.

“I have been coaching for 30 years, 10 years varsity at Douglas High School and I had never experienced that,” Douglas girls basketball coach Clint Hill said. “What a class team Pueblo is.”

