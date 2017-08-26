How the Super 25 fared, Aug. 24-26

Here is how the teams ranked in the Super 25 fared this weekend. All times Eastern

RELATED: Super 25 rankings

No. 1 Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (0-0)

at Bishop Amat (La Puente), Friday, 10.

No. 2 IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (0-0)

at No. 7 Chandler, Ariz., Saturday, 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

No. 3 St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (0-1)

Lost 9-3 in overtime to No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

No. 4 Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (0-0)

vs. No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), Friday, 9 (ESPN).

No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (1-0)

Won 9-3 in overtime over No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

No. 6 DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

at. No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Friday, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 7 Chandler, Ariz. (1-0)

vs. No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 8 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

Idle

No. 9. Hoover, Ala. (0-1)

Lost 35-26 to Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Friday, 7:30.

No. 10 De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (0-0)

at Amador Valley (Pleasanton), Friday, 10.

No. 11. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (1-1)

Won 53-0 at Nation Ford (Fort Mill)

No. 12 East, Salt Lake City (1-0)

at Bingham (South Jordan), Friday, 9.

No. 13 Centennial, Corona, Calif. (0-0)

vs. Pittsburg, Friday, 10.

No. 14 Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (2-0)

Won 38-13 over Father Ryan (Nashville)

No. 15 Allen, Texas (0-0)

Idle

No. 16 St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (0-0)

Idle

No. 17 Miami Central, Miami (1-0)

Won 48-24 over Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood).

No 18 Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (0-0)

Idle

No. 19 St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (0-0)

vs. Jones (Orlando), Saturday, 2.

No. 20 Ben Davis, Indianapolis (2-0)

Won 52-20 over Avon.

No. 21 Carol City, Miami Gardens, Fla. (0-1)

Lost to 6-2 to Deerfield Beach.

No. 22 St. Joseph, Montvale, N.J. (0-0)

Idle

No. 23 Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala, (1-0)

Won 49-10 over Callaway (Miss.).

No. 24 Pearl, Miss. (2-0)

Won 28-21 over Warren Central (Vicksburg)

No. 25 Trinity, Louisville (2-0)

Won 42-41 at Warren Central (Indianapolis)