How the Super 25 fared for Sept. 28-29

Here’s how Super 25 teams fared this weekend. This page will be updated as games go final.
RANKINGS: Super 25 Expert | Super 25 Computer
1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (5-0)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita).
2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (3-0)
Friday vs. Miami Northwestern (Miami), 7.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0)
Won 44-0 Monday vs. Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale). Plays again Friday at Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.), 10.
4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (4-1)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Lutheran (Orange).
5. Allen, Texas (3-0)
Friday vs. McKinney Boyd (McKinney), 8:30.
6. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (3-0)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale) in Plantation.
7. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (5-0)
Won 56-19 at Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.).
8. Miami Central, Miami (3-1)
Won 23-12 vs. Norland (Miami).
9. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (5-0)
Friday vs. Baylor School (Chattanooga), 8:30.
10. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (3-1)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Roosevelt (Eastvale).
11. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (3-2)
Won 63-0 vs. Spring Valley (Las Vegas).
12. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (4-0)
Idle. Next: Oct. 7 vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), 7.
13. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (4-0)
Friday vs. Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.), 7:30.
14. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (6-0)
Friday vs. Carmel, 7.
15. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (4-1)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.).
16. Judson, Converse, Texas (4-0)
Friday vs. Steele (Cibolo), 8:30.
17. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (6-0)
Friday vs. Lone Peak (Highland), 9.
18. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (4-1)
Friday vs. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), 10:30.
19. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (5-0)
Friday vs. Elder (Cincinnati), 7.
20. Trinity, Louisville (6-0)
Friday vs. St. Xavier (Louisville), 8.
21. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (4-0)
Friday vs. Center Point, 8.
22. St. Frances, Baltimore (4-0)
Friday at Loyola Blakefield (Towson), 4.
23. Har-Ber, Springdale, Ark. (4-0)
Friday at Springdale, 8.
24. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (2-2)
Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).
25. Union, Tulsa (4-0)
Friday vs. Owasso, 8.