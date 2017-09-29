How the Super 25 fared for Sept. 28-29

Here’s how Super 25 teams fared this weekend. This page will be updated as games go final.

1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (5-0)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita).

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (3-0)

Friday vs. Miami Northwestern (Miami), 7.

3. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0)

Won 44-0 Monday vs. Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale). Plays again Friday at Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.), 10.

4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (4-1)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Lutheran (Orange).

5. Allen, Texas (3-0)

Friday vs. McKinney Boyd (McKinney), 8:30.

6. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (3-0)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale) in Plantation.

7. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (5-0)

Won 56-19 at Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.).

8. Miami Central, Miami (3-1)

Won 23-12 vs. Norland (Miami).

9. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (5-0)

Friday vs. Baylor School (Chattanooga), 8:30.

10. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (3-1)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Roosevelt (Eastvale).

11. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (3-2)

Won 63-0 vs. Spring Valley (Las Vegas).

12. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (4-0)

Idle. Next: Oct. 7 vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), 7.

13. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (4-0)

Friday vs. Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.), 7:30.

14. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (6-0)

Friday vs. Carmel, 7.

15. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (4-1)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.).

16. Judson, Converse, Texas (4-0)

Friday vs. Steele (Cibolo), 8:30.

17. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (6-0)

Friday vs. Lone Peak (Highland), 9.

18. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (4-1)

Friday vs. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), 10:30.

19. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (5-0)

Friday vs. Elder (Cincinnati), 7.

20. Trinity, Louisville (6-0)

Friday vs. St. Xavier (Louisville), 8.

21. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (4-0)

Friday vs. Center Point, 8.

22. St. Frances, Baltimore (4-0)

Friday at Loyola Blakefield (Towson), 4.

23. Har-Ber, Springdale, Ark. (4-0)

Friday at Springdale, 8.

24. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (2-2)

Idle. Next: Oct. 6 at Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).

25. Union, Tulsa (4-0)

Friday vs. Owasso, 8.