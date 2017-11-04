How the Super 25 fared, Nov. 2-4

Here’s how the Super 25 football teams fared for games Nov. 2-4.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Expert | Super 25 Computer

1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (10-0)

Won 51-7 vs. Servite.

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (7-0)

Won 32-21 at Hoover (Ala.).

3. Allen, Texas (9-0)

Won 56-30 vs. Plano East.

4. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (8-0)

Won 37-0 vs. Coconut Creek.

5. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (11-0)

Won 67-14 vs. Midland Valley in first round of AAAA playoffs.

6. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (8-0)

Idle.

7. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (8-1)

Won 62-0 at King.

8. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (9-0)

Won 41-7 vs. Father Judge.

9. Trinity, Louisville (11-0)

Won 70-0 vs. Seneca in first round of 6A playoffs.

10. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (9-2)

Won 59-0 vs. Palo Verde in the first round of AAAA playoffs.

11. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (11-0)

Won 36-29 vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis) in 6A-Sectional 6 playoffs.

12. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (11-0)

Won 37-7 vs. Syracuse in 6A second-round playoff.

13. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (8-2)

Lost 44-27 vs. Miramar.

14. St. Frances, Baltimore (10-0)

Won 53-0 at Silver Oak Academy (Keymar).

15. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (8-2)

Won 51-10 at JSerra.

16. Judson, Converse, Texas (8-1)

Lost 40-37 vs. Smithson Valley.

17. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (9-1)

Won 49-14 vs. San Ramon Valley.

18. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (6-2)

Saturday vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) in Burtonsville, Md., 3.

19. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (10-0)

Won 44-35 vs. Florence.

20. Pearl, Miss. (12-0)

Won 28-27 vs. Brandon.

21. Wake Forest, N.C. (11-0)

Won 38-14 vs. Heritage.

22. Mission Viejo, Calif. (10-0)

Won 49-21 vs. San Clemente.

23. Union, Tulsa (10-0)

Won 48-28 vs. Mustang.

24. Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (10-1)

Won 28-2 vs. Sunnyslope (Phoenix) in the first round of 5A playoffs.

25. Duncanville, Texas (9-0)

Won 56-0 vs. MacArthur.