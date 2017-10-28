How the Super 25 fared, Oct. 26-28

Here’s how the Super 25 football teams fared for games Oct. 26-28.
1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (8-0)
Friday vs. Lutheran (Orange), 10.
2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (6-0)
Idle. Next: Nov. 3 at Hoover, Ala., 8.
3. Allen, Texas (7-0)
Friday vs. McKinney, 8:30.
4. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (7-0)
5. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (9-0)
Friday vs. York, 7:30.
6. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (8-0)
Friday vs. Ensworth (Nashville), 8.
7. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (6-1)
Friday vs. Norco, 10.
8. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (7-0)
Saturday at Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia), 7.
9. Trinity, Louisville (10-0)
Idle. Next: Nov. 3 vs. TBD in first round of 6A playoffs.
10. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (8-2)
Won 43-0 vs. Sierra Vista (Las Vegas).
11. Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (9-0)
Friday vs Liberty (Peoria), 10.
12. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (8-1)
Won 35-6 at Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach).
13. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (10-0)
Won 33-20 at Lawrence Central (Indianapolis) in 6A-Sectional 6 playoff.
14. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (9-0)
Friday vs. Cyprus (Magna) in 6A first-round playoff, 8.
15. St. Frances, Baltimore (8-0)
Friday vs. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 7.
16. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (6-2)
Friday at Servite (Anaheim), 10.
17. Judson, Converse, Texas (7-0)
Friday at Clemens (Schertz), 8:30.
18. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (8-1)
Idle. Next: Nov. 3 vs. San Ramon Valley (Danville), 10.
19. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (5-2)
Saturday at Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.), 2:30.
20. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (8-0)
Friday at James Clemens (Madison), 8.
21. St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (9-0)
Saturday vs. St. Ignatius (Cleveland), 8.
22. Pearl, Miss. (10-0)
Friday vs. Oak Grove (Hattiesburg), 8.
23. Wake Forest, N.C. (9-0)
Friday at Wakefield (Raleigh), 7.
24. Mission Viejo, Calif. (9-0)
Idle. Next: Nov. 3 vs. San Clemente, 10.
25. Union, Tulsa (8-0)
Friday at Putnam City North (Oklahoma City), 8.