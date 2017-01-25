Howell girls hoops lose Paige Johnson, still beat Haslett

HOWELL — The Howell girls basketball team was already without two of its guards entering Tuesday night’s matchup with Haslett. So when it lost Paige Johnson to a foot injury early in the contest, things seemed bleak for the Highlanders.

It’s certainly not that they didn’t have the talent to overcome the multiple losses, but the bench was already stretched thin. And with the loss of Johnson, a talented junior who regularly appears atop the scoresheet, Howell head coach Tim Olszewski and company knew it would be difficult, especially against Haslett.

“We are very short on the bench, but I thought the girls stepped up and did a great job,” Olszewski said.

Specifically, Olszewski mentioned Alexis Miller, Leah Weslock, Kaylee Wendel and Dannah Janke, who received heavy minutes given the circumstances. The four were pivotal in Howell (10-1 overall, 4-1 KLAA West) prevailing with a 48-32 victory over Haslett.

“The team is, really, very competitive and they all pull for each other, so when somebody goes down, they have confidence and support whoever goes in,” the Howell coach said. “And I thought, as a team, everyone rallied behind the girls that were out there, and we battled and eventually pulled away.”

For the majority of the game, it remained a single-digit lead for Howell, which led by nine after the first and third quarters. But the fourth is when the Highlanders made their move to pull away, keeping Haslett to just five points while scoring 12.

They did it behind Miller, who had a team-high 17 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and three steals, and received high praise from her coach for her ability to manage the offense.

“She did a phenomenal job running the point position,” said Olszewski of Livingston County’s leading scorer. “She’s maturing so much at that position. She’s not forcing things and she’s taking open shots and really learning the game.”

Weslock also had a stellar night with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Wendel, a freshman, posted 14 points with a team-high seven rebounds and four steals, her coach stating, “She’s improving every single day in practice, in games, and we couldn’t be happier with her progression thus far.”

Haslett was able to keep it close thanks to forward Imania Baker, who had a game-high 18 points. Howell’s Amanda Corsten did well in defending the talented Haslett freshman, but the 6-foot-3 Baker cleaned up on the boards for numerous second-chance opportunities.

And considering Haslett is loaded with shooters, the Highlanders were happy with giving up the 2-pointers to Baker versus the 3s from its other four starters that are able to spread out the floor and make teams pay.

“But we did a good job closing out and getting a hand up in their shooters’ faces. We really defended that, but the big girl was able to get the offensive rebounds,” Olszewski said. “We were definitely more focused on getting hands up on the shooters than if they were going to be in the post.”

Howell has now defeated three Lansing-area teams in St. Johns, Haslett and Bath, which is something the Highlanders view as a great accomplishment given the talent in the area. They next get Milford at home on Friday.

Whether or not the depth at guard will remain the same is yet to be known.

Asked the status of Johnson, Olszewski replied: “We just don’t know yet.”