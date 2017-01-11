Howren takes over as coach at Bishop Manogue

Late last season, then-Reed football coach Ernie Howren was asked how he would coach against his own team.

Howren simply smiled and said, “no comment.”

But now Northern Nevada will find out.

Howren announced Wednesday he has resigned from Reed and taken the football coaching job at Bishop Manogue.

Howren said the move to Manogue was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

He said it was difficult to leave Reed, but easy at the same time.

“Difficult to leave all the great relationships and friends and families that I’ve got to meet over the last 20 years,” he said. “I’m still going to be in town, so I’m still going to be able to hang out with those people and be a part of that community. But, the opportunity to be a part of Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, what an amazing institution this is. I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”

Howren coached Reed for the past 16 years, compiling a 146-54 overall record and winning seven regional titles.

He replaces Thomas Peregrin, who coached Manogue the past three seasons. The Miners went 4-5 last season and earned a berth in the Northern 4A Regional playoffs, losing in the first round to Reed, 68-15. Reed also beat Manogue earlier in the season, 62-27.

The Miners are 14-33 over the last five years. Their last winning season was 2011 (6-5).

Reed was going for its fifth straight Region title last season and advanced to the championship game, where it lost to Damonte Ranch, 49-45.

“The friendships and relationships I’ve built at that school, I will be forever grateful to Reed High School,” Howren said. “It’s been a great place and I’ve had a great time. I’ve given my heart and soul to that program. I have no regrets walking out of there. I’m going to miss the kids. A special group of kids and I love them, but it’s a great opportunity that I can’t pass up.”

He said some of his assistant coaches at Reed will also be moving to Manogue.

He hopes to bring the success he had at Reed to Manogue and build on the tradition of the Miners program.

Manogue had just one senior by the end of last season. The school has about 650 total students.

Howren said it was time for a change and that change is good.

Manogue principal Bri Thoreson said there were several qualified applicants for the job.

The process went quickly. Howren said he was in Disneyland last Friday.

“After a search was conducted, we are ecstatic Ernie will be joining the Bishop Manogue team. His vast experience leading football teams to victory and his relationships in the community will serve him well as our new head coach” Thoreson said. “He is Catholic, a strongly principled educator and a proven leader on the field. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Bishop Manogue family.”

Howren will continue to teach in the Washoe County School District, but not at Manogue.

Reed athletic director Ryan Sims said the school will continue to build on Howren’s success.

Sims wrote in an email: “Coach Ernie Howren has done an outstanding job here at Reed high school building great young men, women and a strong winning culture. Coach Howren gave his heart and soul to Reed high school football each year. He worked endless hours for our student athletes to be successful both on and off the field and most importantly to excel in the classroom. We wish Coach Howren the best of luck in his future endeavors. We are excited for he and his family and know that this is the best decision for them.”