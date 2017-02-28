HS athlete helps save trapped driver following accident

A Calif. high school athlete played the role of hero Monday when he sprang into action to help save a man who was trapped after rolling his van in an accident, according to CBS13.

Stanley Vi, a senior at Sacramento’s Kennedy High School, was standing nearby when a loud noise pulled his attention to the road.

“As soon as I heard the loud bang, I turned around and I was just running. I drop my bag,” Vi told CBS13 in Sacramento. “My only worry was, man there was another life there and I didn’t want to waste that.

“Just thankful that the man is alive and that I could be the one to contribute to that.”

Vi, who plays several sports according to the report, including football, was lauded by his coach after the incident.

“It shows that there are kids who care about other people and they’re not just running around caring about themselves,” James Bowles, a coach at the school told CBS13.

Police say the accident was due to a medical emergency, according to the report.