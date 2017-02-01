HS basketball Fab 15: Warren Central still No. 1

This week’s high school basketball Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top boys teams in Central Indiana:

1. Warren Central (14-1) – Another strong week with wins over North Central (63-51) and Crown Point (62-50) vaults the Warriors to the top of the Fab 15. Senior Mack Smith (21.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds) continues his push for Indiana All-Stars. Warren Central hosts Center Grove on Thursday. Previous: 3.

2. North Central (15-3) – The 63-51 loss to Warren Central was North Central’s third loss in four games. But the Panthers rebounded with a solid 76-51 win over Park Tudor the following night. Another couple of challenges this week with Lawrence Central on Thursday at the State Fairgrounds and Saturday afternoon against Manual. Previous: 2.

3. Carmel (13-3) – The Greyhounds rebounded from a 50-42 home loss to Ben Davis with a good 61-58 win at New Castle. Sterling Brown is averaging 17.2 points a game and shooting 46 percent from the 3-point line. Carmel plays Lawrence North in the second game of the doubleheader Thursday at the Fairgrounds. Previous: 1.

4. Pike (14-4) – Pike rebounded from the loss to Carmel with back-to-back wins over Zionsville (67-59) and Pendleton Heights (63-58). Senior Isiah James (14.3 ppg, 8.8 rebounds) has scored at least 13 points in his last seven games. Pike hosts Decatur Central on Thursday. Previous: 4.

5. Lawrence North (12-4) – Junior Kevin Easley told me early in the season that the Wildcats would be an opponent nobody would want to face by March. Lawrence North might be on that track with three consecutive wins, last week over Center Grove (61-48) and Fishers (61-57). Games this week are against Carmel on Thursday at the State Fairgrounds and at Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) on Saturday. Previous: 5.

6. Hamilton Southeastern (14-3) – The Royals rebounded from the last-second overtime loss to Zionsville with wins over Mt. Vernon (74-67) and Noblesville (61-41). Sophomore Noah Smith had a good week, averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 steals. HSE plays at Columbus North on Thursday and hosts Westfield on Saturday. Previous: 6.

7. Ben Davis (11-5) – After losing three of five games, Ben Davis sent a message with a 50-42 win over Carmel on Friday. The Giants are at Franklin Central on Thursday and at Avon on Saturday. Previous: 8.

8. Cathedral (13-5) – Cathedral’s win streak is at five after wins over Lighthouse CPA (82-60) and Franklin Central (65-60 in overtime) last week. Tra Landers had 18 points in both games. The Irish travel to Fort Wayne Luers on Saturday. Previous: 9.

9. Brebeuf Jesuit (10-4) – Brebeuf rolled past Anderson (56-47) and Bishop Chatard (62-33) last week. The schedule ramps up significantly this week as the Braves play at Crispus Attucks (Thursday) and host Park Tudor (Saturday). Junior Myja White is averaging 14.9 points per game. Previous: 11.

10. Zionsville (11-5) – The Eagles went 1-2 in a difficult stretch last week, falling to Pike (67-59) and Homestead (78-74) with a win over Brownsburg (75-58) sandwiched in between. Up this week are games against Avon (Thursday) and at Decatur Central (Saturday). Previous: 10.

11. Park Tudor (13-4) – The Panthers knocked off Cardinal Ritter (60-54) and lost to North Central (76-51), splitting a pair of games last week. Just one game this week, though it’s a tough one at Brebeuf Jesuit on Saturday afternoon. Previous: 7.

12. Center Grove (10-6) – The Trojans were handled by Lawrence North on Friday in a 61-48 loss but rebounded with a 57-43 win over Avon Saturday. A tough challenge awaits Thursday at Warren Central. Previous: 12.

13. Pendleton Heights (13-4) – The Arabians played Pike tough on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse before falling, 63-58. A day after they earned a 63-53 win over Greenfield-Central. Sophomore Eli Pancol (12.2 ppg, 8.9 rebounds) is an exciting young player. Pendleton Heights hosts Yorktown on Thursday. Previous: 13.

14. Lawrence Central (6-7) – Lawrence Central ended a four-game losing streak with wins over Fishers (57-49) and Anderson (69-51). The Bears get a crack at North Central on Thursday at the Fairgrounds and then play at Fort Wayne Dwenger on Saturday. Previous: NR.

15. Tri-West (14-3) – The Bruins have come back from back-to-back losses to Lebanon and Mishawaka Marian to win four games in a row, including victories last week over Danville (68-55) and Greencastle (52-36). Tri-West has just one game this week, at Southmont on Thursday. Previous: NR.

Dropped out: Manual (14), Crispus Attucks (15)