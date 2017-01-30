HS basketball notebook: On Connersville, Albers and more

A few thoughts and observations from a full weekend of high school basketball:

• Connersville senior Grant Smith put on a good show Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with 20 points, 13 rebounds and several smooth passes in a 68-54 win over Manual.

The 6-6 Smith, who was included in our look at potential Indiana All-Stars last week, leads his 17-1 team in scoring (17.8 points), rebounds (10.2) and assists (5.1).

“Grant is playing better now than he ever has,” Connersville coach Kerry Brown said. “He’s defending the other team’s best player at times. He has great vision on the court and he’s a pretty good ballhandler. He’s the point guard sometimes for us. He’s so versatile. His game is getting better and better.”

Connersville made a run to the regional last year, knocking off Greenfield-Central and New Castle for its first sectional title since 1997. Fans showed up in droves at the regional, where the Spartans gave Class 4A top-ranked Southport a game on its home court before falling 42-35.

Connersville appears to have a team capable of making a similar run this year, although Sectional 9 is loaded with Pendleton Heights (13-4), New Castle (11-3) and Mt. Vernon (8-6) all capable of winning it.

“We have great fan support,” said Brown, in his eighth season at Connersville after stops at Rushville and South Dearborn. “Connersville always has. The regional was great last year and the sectional was the same way, where it was half-green for New Castle and half-red for us. In the communities like where we’re at, it’s still really important there. I think we put a good product out there and our fans come out and support us.”

• Pendleton Heights senior Mark Albers had 26 points in the Arabians’ 63-58 loss to Pike on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The 6-4 Albers, averaging 19.3 points and shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line (51-for-133), said he’ll likely choose from between Marian and Indiana Tech at the conclusion of the regular season.

“I’m kind of turning my attention more to Indiana schools,” said Albers, who added that he’s hearing from other NAIA programs in Michigan and Kentucky. “I’m taking those into account but I’m leaning toward staying at home in Indiana.”

• It’s always reflects well on a player when his teammates have his back. That’s true of Warren Central senior Mack Smith, who continued his strong play with a 33-point game in a 63-51 win over North Central on Friday night. The 6-2 Smith is averaging a team-leading 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and shooting 56 percent from the field for the 14-1 Warriors.

Smith’s teammates are his biggest supporters. Three or four, including sophomore starter David Bell, have expressed their opinion of Smith as an Indiana All-Star and IndyStar Mr. Basketball candidate. Warren Central plays like a team that likes each other, which can take a team a long way.

• I’ve had some people ask me, “What’s wrong with North Central?” Short answer: I think the Panthers are fine. It’s a long season and North Central plays a tough schedule. Warren Central was clearly the better team on Friday, but I think we’ll see a more aggressive North Central if the teams meet again in Sectional 10. A 76-51 win over Park Tudor on Saturday was a step back in the right direction.

• McCutcheon looked outstanding on Saturday’s late game at Bankers Life, blowing out Danville 73-39. The Mavericks, the 4A state runner-up last year to New Albany, are an offensive machine when it’s all clicking. Junior Robert Phinisee (21.9 ppg, 6.9 assists) looks fully recovered from a thigh injury that cost him three games this season. He has plenty of help from Haden Deaton (19.4 ppg, 6.7 rebounds), Eddy Collins (15.4 ppg) and Gavin Dunbar (10.9 ppg). McCutcheon (15-2) will be a tough out again in the tournament.

