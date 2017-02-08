HS boys basketball Fab 15: Ben Davis, Attucks on the rise

Here is this week’s Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top high school boys basketball teams in Central Indiana:

1. Warren Central (16-1) – That’s five wins in a row now for the Warriors after defeating Center Grove (58-37) on Thursday and Decatur Central (68-51) on Tuesday. Trequan Spivey had 17 points and eight rebounds in the win over the Hawks. Warren Central is at Southport on Friday. Previous: 1.

2. North Central (17-3) – The Panthers defeated Lawrence Central (60-53) on Thursday and edged Manual (62-61) on Saturday. Three wins in a row after losing three of four. North Central gets a chance on Friday at Pike to avenge its loss in the Marion County tournament championship. Previous: 2.

3. Carmel (14-3) – The Greyhounds slipped past Lawrence North 50-48 in three overtimes on Thursday in their only game last week. Sterling Brown had 20 points. Carmel gets back to it on Friday with a tough home game against Hamilton Southeastern and travels to Fort Wayne Carroll on Saturday. The Greyhounds need help but could still grab a share of the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference title. Previous: 3.

4. Pike (15-4) – The Red Devils rolled past Decatur Central 80-65 on Thursday for their 12th win in 13 games. Isiah James had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win, continuing his strong play. Pike has a difficult finishing stretch upcoming, starting with North Central at home on Friday. Previous: 4.

5. Ben Davis (13-5) – The Giants built on the win over Carmel by defeating Franklin Central (50-41) on Thursday and Avon (66-60) on Saturday. Ben Davis takes a four-game winning streak into a home game on Friday against Lawrence North. Previous: 7.

6. Lawrence North (12-6) – The Wildcats dropped a 50-48 three-overtime decision to Carmel on Thursday, then fell to Michigan State recruit Xavier Tillman and undefeated Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) in a 51-39 decision on Saturday. It’s another two-game weekend for Lawrence North, which travels to Ben Davis on Friday and hosts Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Previous: 5.

7. Hamilton Southeastern (16-4) – The Royals dropped a 57-47 decision at Columbus North on Thursday, but bounced back to defeat Westfield (75-64) on Saturday and New Castle (69-59) on Tuesday. Zach Gunn had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the win over New Castle. HSE plays at Carmel on Friday. Previous: 6.

8. Zionsville (13-5) – The Eagles defeated Avon 76-71 in overtime on Thursday as Isaiah Thompson finished with 26 points and six assists. Zionsville knocked off Decatur Central 76-51 on Saturday. The Eagles host Lebanon on Friday and play at Anderson on Saturday. Previous: 10.

9. Cathedral (13-6) – The Irish were without James Franklin and Hunter Jackson in a 67-62 loss at Fort Wayne Luers on Saturday. Cathedral is at Roncalli on Friday on its only game this week. Jarron Coleman had 33 points and eight rebounds in the loss at Luers. Previous: 8.

10. Pendleton Heights (15-4) – The Arabians rolled past Yorktown 76-35 on Thursday and Muncie Central 92-56 on Tuesday. The schedule stiffens in the final four games of the regular season, starting with a game at Fishers on Friday. Previous: 13.

11. Lawrence Central (7-8) – The Bears have won three of their last four games, following a 60-53 loss to North Central on Thursday with a 60-50 win at Fort Wayne Dwenger on Saturday. Senior Daveon Bell is averaging 11.9 points and 4.0 assists. Lawrence Central hosts Center Grove on Friday and plays at Mt. Vernon on Saturday. Previous: 14.

12. Crispus Attucks (12-4) – The Tigers won a back-and-forth battle with sectional rival Brebeuf Jesuit, 69-66, on Thursday. Attucks followed that up with an impressive 81-75 road win at Louisville Waggener. The Tigers will host Tindley on Thursday and play at University on Saturday for the Pioneer Conference tournament championship. Previous: NR.

13. Brebeuf Jesuit (11-5) – The Braves dropped a tough one, 69-66 to Attucks, on Thursday. Brebeuf came back to beat Park Tudor 70-59 on Saturday. Malachi Rice had 20 points and seven assists in the win over Park Tudor, making 14-for-15 from the free-throw line. The Braves are at Tri-West on Saturday. Previous: 9.

14. Park Tudor (13-5) – The Panthers played one game last week, falling 70-59 at Brebeuf. Park Tudor plays at Scecina on Wednesday and at Bishop Chatard on Friday. Previous: 11.

15. Tri-West (15-3) – The Bruins rolled last week, 90-72 over Southmont, in their only game of the week. Junior Tyler Watson had 30 points in the win and is averaging 18.2 points per game. Tri-West is at Crawfordsville on Friday and hosts Brebeuf on Saturday. Previous: 15.

Dropped out: Center Grove (12)