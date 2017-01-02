HS boys basketball Fab 15: Holiday week provides shakeup

Here’s a look at the updated Fab 15, a weekly look at the top high school boys basketball teams in Central Indiana:

1. North Central (8-0) – The Panthers look the part of the state’s No. 1 team as the new year begins. A win over Milwaukee Riverside (90-49) was followed by wins in the North Central holiday tournament over Springboro, Ohio (81-55) and East Chicago Central (83-72). The Panthers play at Crispus Attucks on Tuesday and host Ben Davis on Friday before opening Marion County tournament play next week. Previous: 1.

2. Carmel (6-2) – The Greyhounds struggled a bit vs. Anderson before pulling away for a 67-57 win in their only game of the holiday week. P.J. Baron led the way with 17 points. Carmel gets back to it at Center Grove on Friday and vs. Westfield on Saturday. Previous: 2.

3. Hamilton Southeastern (10-1) – The Royals won four games at the Huntington tourney last week, including an 83-75 win over Merrillville in the championship as Zach Gunn scored 30 points. A couple more tough games this week, at home against Lawrence Central on Friday and at Warren Central on Saturday. Previous: 4.

4. Lawrence North (7-2) – The Wildcats lost 53-51 to Logansport in the Hall of Fame Classic last week, then bounced back to beat Warsaw 64-47 in the consolation game. Another challenging week on the horizon with home games against Cathedral (Wednesday) and Warren Central (Friday). Previous: 3.

5. Warren Central (7-0) – The Warriors continue to pile up the wins, taking the Shelbyville tournament over Westfield (52-38) and Shelbyville (62-58) last week. Mack Smith is off to a fast start, averaging 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Five others average between 6.6 and 8.6 points per game. Warren Central plays at Lawrence North on Friday and hosts HSE on Saturday. Previous: 5.

6. Zionsville (7-1) – The Eagles defeated Kokomo (57-50), then won the Martinsville tournament with wins over Lafayette Jeff (64-40) and Martinsville (61-46). Sophomore Isaiah Thompson is averaging 17.6 points and 2.6 steals. The Eagles are at Brebeuf Jesuit on Friday and at Frankfort on Saturday. Previous: 6.

7. Lawrence Central (4-3) – The Bears’ record might not pop off the page, but all four wins – Brownsburg, Howe, Pike and Ben Davis – are solid. Lawrence Central lost to Fort Wayne North Side 42-40 in the Marion Classic before the holiday and followed that with a 72-69 overtime win over Ben Davis. This week the Bears are at Park Tudor on Wednesday and at HSE on Friday. Previous: 11.

8. Ben Davis (7-2) – It was a solid holiday week for the Giants with wins over Chicago Kenwood (91-64) and Brebeuf Jesuit (56-52). In between, though, was a 72-69 overtime loss to Lawrence Central. There are a couple more difficult games this week against Fishers on Tuesday and North Central on Friday. Previous: 7.

9. Pike (7-3) – Welcome back, Red Devils. Pike has won four games in a row, including three at the Noblesville tournament last week with wins over Bloomington South (51-47), Fishers (92-45) and Crown Point (67-62 in overtime). Senior Justin Williams had 26 points in the win over Crown Point and is averaging 14.5 points per game. Pike hosts Fishers on Friday. Previous: NR.

10. Danville (9-0) – The Warriors swept four games at the Jeffersonville tournament, defeating Henryville (68-61 in overtime), Scecina (67-47), Northeastern (60-56) and Cathedral (56-55) in the championship. Danville picks it up again this week, playing either Tri-West or Brownsburg in the semifinals of the Hendricks County tournament on Friday. Previous: 15.

11. Cathedral (6-3) – The Irish knocked off Brebeuf Jesuit (55-50) before Christmas, then won three games in the Jeffersonville tournament before falling to Danville (56-55) in the championship game. Junior Jarron Coleman is averaging 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Cathedral is at Lawrence North on Wednesday and hosts Northwest on Friday and Tech on Saturday. Previous: 9.

12. Roncalli (7-2) – The Rebels are riding a four-game winning streak after winning the Floyd Central tournament with wins over Hamilton Heights (75-73 in overtime) and Floyd Central (53-43) over the break and a 58-31 win over Bishop Chatard. Senior Christian Stewart is averaging 17.6 points per game. Roncalli is at Beech Grove on Friday. Previous: 12.

13. Whiteland (7-1) – Surprised? Whiteland’s only loss was by three points to Roncalli and the Warriors have won four in a row, including victories over Center Grove and Bloomington North. Mike Valle, a 6-7 senior, is averaging 19.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Whiteland is at Greenwood on Friday. Previous: NR.

14. Brebeuf Jesuit (5-3) – The Braves took a close loss to Cathedral (55-50) before Christmas, routed Bishop Chatard (67-38) and then lost a close one to Ben Davis (56-52). Brebeuf’s three losses are by a combined 14 points. A couple more tough games this week against Zionsville on Friday and at Lebanon on Saturday. Previous: 13.

15. Manual (7-1) – The Redskins have won six in a row following a 79-66 win over Fort Wayne Luers two days before Christmas. Senior Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 31.9 points per game. Manual has just one game this week, at Indy Washington on Friday. Previous: NR.

Dropped out: Park Tudor (8), Tri-West (10), Tindley (14)