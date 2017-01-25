HS boys basketball Fab 15: There's a new No. 1

Here’s a look at this week’s high school boys basketball Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top teams in Central Indiana:

1. Carmel (12-2) — A new No. 1. Carmel lost earlier in the season to North Central, 59-45 on Dec. 16, but has now won seven consecutive games. Jalen Whack had a good week, scoring 13 points in a 69-59 win over Pike and had 13 again in a 76-39 win over Brownsburg. The Greyhounds host Ben Davis on Friday and are at New Castle on Saturday. Previous: 2.

2. North Central (14-2) — The Panthers lost 56-53 to Lawrence North on Friday but rebounded for an 83-68 win over Muncie Central on Saturday as Emmanuel Little scored 29 points and North Central ended a two-game skid. A tough week likes ahead with Warren Central at home on Friday and Park Tudor at home Saturday. Previous: 1.

3. Warren Central (12-1) — The Warriors overcame a terrible start against Lawrence Central (down 25-13 at halftime) before rallying for a 54-50 overtime win. Warren Central was 2-for-20 from the 3-point line. The Warriors are at North Central on Friday with a chance to avenge its only loss of the season and hosts Crown Point on Saturday. Previous: 3.

4. Pike (13-4) — The Red Devils, fresh off winning the Marion County tournament, fell in a deep hole against Carmel on Friday and lost 69-59. Pike rebounded to a get a good win on Tuesday, defeating Zionsville 67-59. Isiah James is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. Up next is Pendleton Heights on Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Previous: 4.

5. Lawrence North (10-4) — The Wildcats will look to keep the momentum going in the right direction after a 56-53 win over North Central last week on Kevin Easley’s late 3-pointer. A couple of tricky games await this week at Center Grove (Friday) and at Fishers (Saturday). Previous: 7.

6. Hamilton Southeastern (13-3) — The Royals rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead against Zionsville on Friday, then lost on a last-second 3-pointer in overtime. HSE responded the following night with a 74-67 win over Mt. Vernon to break the Marauders’ five-game winning streak. HSE has one game this week, hosting Noblesville on Friday. Previous: 5.

7. Park Tudor (12-3) — The Panthers notched wins over Speedway (64-46) and Lapel (48-39) last week. Park Tudor has two difficult games this week with Cardinal Ritter at home on Wednesday and at North Central on Saturday. Previous: 8.

8. Ben Davis (10-5) — The Giants have lost three of their last five, falling 59-53 to Center Grove in overtime on Friday and edging five-win Decatur Central 67-64 on Saturday. It’s going to take a strong effort this week with one game at Carmel on Friday. Previous: 6.

9. Cathedral (11-5) — The Irish rebounded from a 24-point loss to Carmel to run through Scecina (62-49), Howe (64-62) and Manual (91-67) to win the City tournament. Senior Tra Landers played maybe his best basketball of the season in wins over Howe and Manual and Jarron Coleman and James Franklin shot it well from the outside. Cathedral hosts Lighthouse CPA on Friday and hosts Franklin Central on Saturday. Previous: NR.

10. Zionsville (10-4) — Riley Bertram’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime gave the Eagles a 73-72 overtime win over Hamilton Southeastern on Friday and has the Eagles on top of the Hoosier Crossroads Conference with Brownsburg, both 3-0. Zionsville lost 67-59 to Pike on Tuesday and is at Brownsburg (Friday) and at Homestead (Saturday). Previous: 10.

11. Brebeuf Jesuit (9-4) — Brebeuf has won four of its last five, knocking off Guerin Catholic (58-51) on Friday and Anderson (56-47) on Tuesday. The Braves are at Bishop Chatard on Friday in a one-game weekend. Previous: 9.

12. Center Grove (9-5) — The Trojans, coming off a loss to Whiteland in the Johnson County tournament championship, sent a message last week with wins at Ben Davis (59-53 in overtime) and Roncalli (58-36). Center Grove hosts Lawrence North on Friday and Avon on Saturday. Previous: NR.

13. Pendleton Heights (12-3) — Since a one-point loss to Hamilton Southeastern on Dec. 21, the Arabians have won eight consecutive games. Sophomore Eli Pancol had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-54 win over Northeastern on Saturday. The Arabians also beat Rushville, 73-58, on Friday. Pendleton Heights is at Greenfield-Central on Friday and plays Pike at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday. Previous: 14.

14. Manual (12-2) — The Redskins saw their 11-game winning streak snapped in the City tournament championship on Monday in a 91-67 loss to Cathedral. But Manual showed it’s a team to be reckoned with by defeating Broad Ripple (75-58) and Crispus Attucks (80-78) in the previous two rounds. The schedule is tough the rest of the way, including games this weekend with Howe at home on Friday and Connersville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday. Previous: 13.

15. Crispus Attucks (10-4) — The Tigers were an eyelash away from playing for a City championship, losing 80-78 to Manual on a last-second shot in the semifinals. Senior Nike Sibande is averaging 23.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Attucks defeated Tech 62-57 in the quarterfinal. The Tigers are off the rest of the week. Previous: NR.

Dropped out: Roncalli (11), Lawrence Central (12), Whiteland (15)

WATCH LIVE HS HOOPS



This week’s MIC Network Game of the Week, brought to you by the Central Indiana Honda Dealers, is a double-dip.

At 6 p.m., Friday, watch Class 4A No. 1 North Central take on Warren Central in girls basketball action, followed by No. 2 North Central against No. 6 Warren Central in boys hoops at 8.

Watch it live at indystar.com or on IndyStar’s mobile apps.