Basketball HS boys basketball: North Central tops Pike By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. Kris Wilkes (31) puts up a shot in North Central's win over Pike on Friday night. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. North Central exacted revenge for its Marion County final loss with a win over Pike on Friday. For more photos, go to VarsityViews.com. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, North Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Pike High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Pike 3-peats at Marion County tourney Video Hoosiers Hardwood Highlights:Marion County Tournament Gallery Boys basketball: Pike vs. Zionsville