HS boys basketball roundup: Feb 10

A roundup of Friday night’s girls basketball action:
(Reported scores and stats to IndyStar.)
BEN DAVIS 72, LAWRENCE NORTH 56
|
Lawrence North
|
17
|
7
|
11
|
21
|
—
|
56
|
Ben Davis
|
21
|
12
|
21
|
18
|
—
|
72
Lawrence North (13-7) — J. P. Carroll 2 0-0 4, Dalen Davis 4 2-2 12, Jared Hankins 7 1-2 18, Tony Perkins 5 2-3 13, Bryce Roark-Glenn 2 2-3 6, Mike Saunders 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 7-10 56.
Ben Davis (13-5) — Josh Brewer 5 0-0 10, Kyle Finch 1 0-0 2, Datrion Harper 3 1-1 8, Aaron Henry 6 2-3 14, Dawand Jones 2 0-0 4, Cameron Maul 1 0-0 3, Jalen Newsom 4 0-0 12, R. J. Turner 3 1-1 7, Jalen Windham 3 3-3 12. Totals 28 7-8 72.
3-Point Goals —Lawrence North 7 (Dalen Davis 2, Jared Hankins 3, Tony Perkins 1, Mike Saunders 1), Ben Davis 9 (Datrion Harper 1, Cameron Maul 1, Jalen Newsom 4, Jalen Windham 3).
BROWNSBURG 63, MANUAL 46
|
Manual
|
8
|
11
|
17
|
10
|
—
|
46
|
Brownsburg
|
13
|
19
|
19
|
12
|
—
|
63
Manual (13-4) — Amari Evans 2 4, Jaron Glenn 2 4, Jalen Johnson 1 3-4 5, Courvoisier McCauley 7 5-9 19, Montez McNair 2 4, Nathan Merriwether 2 5, Cameron Sembly 1 2, T. J. Waldon 1 1-2 3.
Brownsburg (12-5) — Cameron Alford 6 7-10 20, Antrez Baker 2 2-4 6, Kris Jackson 1 2, Packard Rozzi 1 3, Reis Thomas 5 1-5 11.
3-Point Goals — Manual (Nathan Merriwether 1), Brownsburg (Cameron Alford 1, Packard Rozzi 1).
COVENANT CHRISTIAN 55, UNIVERSITY 49
|
University
|
16
|
6
|
14
|
13
|
—
|
49
|
Covenant Christian
|
19
|
6
|
13
|
17
|
—
|
55
University (10-7) — Josh Alford 4, Foster Flamion 4, Emerson Halblieb 16, Zachary Hodgin 2, David Howard 10, Ethan Sickels 11, Josh Watson 2.
Covenant Christian (7-10) — Emery Brough 6, Josiah Grant 11, Austin Wagner 3, Kierson Watts 17, Jordan Webb 18.
3-Point Goals — University (David Howard 2, Ethan Sickels 3), Covenant Christian (Josiah Grant 1).
AVON 73, DANVILLE 60
|
Avon
|
19
|
14
|
22
|
18
|
—
|
73
|
Danville
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
11
|
—
|
60
Avon (7-11) — Gavin Collier 1 6-7 14, Hayden Crowder 4 2-2 19, Zyan Davis 3-4 6, Evan Lowden 3 3-4 9, Zach Rinehart 4 0-1 8, Andrew Short 6 5-5 17.
Danville (14-6) — Alec Burton 4 3-4 14, Zach Callahan 3 2-2 8, Sam Comer 2-2 11, Austin Cowart 4 1-2 9, Toby Hiland 1 0-0 5, Dillon Ware 2-2 2, Jackson Wynn 1 0-0 11.
3-Point Goals — Avon (Gavin Collier 2, Hayden Crowder 3, Zyan Davis 1), Danville Community (Alec Burton 1, Sam Comer 3, Toby Hiland 1, Jackson Wynn 3).
FISHERS 63, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 49
|
Pendleton Heights
|
14
|
12
|
13
|
10
|
—
|
49
|
Fishers
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
25
|
—
|
63
Pendleton Heights (15-4) — Mark Albers 4 8-9 18, Brandon Helping 3 2-4 8, Trent Miller 4 0-0 11, Eli Pancol 1 1-2 3, Justin Shupe 2 4-6 8, Karsten Windlan 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 16-23 49.
Fishers (8-10) — J. T. Counts 2 0-0 5, Armaan Franklin 3 2-2 8, Willie Jackson 5 19-23 30, Jason Slain 1 0-0 3, Reid Stephens 3 2-3 8, Jeremy Szilagyi 2 0-0 5, Connor Washburn 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 23-28 63.
3-Point Goals — Pendleton Heights 5 (Mark Albers 2, Trent Miller 3), Fishers 4 (J. T. Counts 1, Willie Jackson 1, Jason Slain 1, Jeremy Szilagyi 1).
GUERIN CATHOLIC 71, FRANKLIN CENTRAL 65
|
Franklin Central
|
13
|
11
|
18
|
23
|
—
|
65
|
Guerin Catholic
|
17
|
10
|
24
|
20
|
—
|
71
Franklin Central (9-7) — Jake Cerbone 2 1-1 6, Adam Green 2 6, Nick Hall 2 5, Mason Hardimon 7 17, Marquel Harper 1 2, Wilson Huber 3 7, Grant Pedigo 11 22.
Guerin Catholic (12-8) — Cameron Dixon 1 2, Luke Godfrey 3 6, Matthew Godfrey 5 13, Jack Hansen 10 8-9 31, Zach Munson 6 13, Kian Sills 2 1-3 6.
3-Point Goals — Franklin Central (Jake Cerbone 1, Adam Green 2, Nick Hall 1, Mason Hardimon 3, Wilson Huber 1), Guerin Catholic (Matthew Godfrey 3, Jack Hansen 3, Zach Munson 1, Kian Sills 1).
WESTFIELD 66, HAMILTON HEIGHTS 61
|
Westfield
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
23
|
—
|
66
|
Hamilton Heights
|
12
|
15
|
10
|
24
|
—
|
61
Hamilton Heights (6-10) — Max Beale 2 6, Caymn Lutz 4 3-4 13, Drayden Thomas 2 4-6 8, Max Wahl 5 13, Sterling Weatherford 7 15, Tyler Wiltermood 3 6.
3-Point Goals — Hamilton Heights (Max Beale 2, Caymn Lutz 2, Max Wahl 3, Sterling Weatherford 1).
LAWRENCE CENTRAL 61, CENTER GROVE 55
|
Center Grove
|
12
|
16
|
16
|
11
|
—
|
55
|
Lawrence Central
|
10
|
17
|
13
|
21
|
—
|
61
Center Grove (10-7) — Trayce Jackson-Davis 10 4-8 25, Joey Klaasen 0 1-2 1, Nate McLain 1 3-4 5, Ben Nicoson 1 0-0 3, Kas Oganowski 0 1-2 1, Spencer Piercefield 3 1-2 9, Travis Roehling 5 7-8 17. Totals 20 17-26 61.
Lawrence Central (7-9) — Daveon Bell 4 2-5 10, Kenneth Davis 6 0-0 14, Gary Gillard 1 0-0 2, Wesley Jordan 5 2-2 12, Donyell Meredith 2 0-0 5, Nijel Pack 0 2-2 2, Marlon Sam 3 0-0 6, Jaden Terry 1 0-0 2, Jamison White 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 8-11 55.
3-Point Goals — Center Grove 4 (Trayce Jackson-Davis 1, Ben Nicoson 1, Spencer Piercefield 2), Lawrence Central 3 (Kenneth Davis 2, Donyell Meredith 1).
PLAINFIELD 68, GREENWOOD 62
|
Greenwood
|
12
|
10
|
14
|
26
|
—
|
62
|
Plainfield
|
19
|
14
|
14
|
21
|
—
|
68
Greenwood (10-9) — Conner Battinau 1-2 1, Isaiah Drew 0-2 0, Braydon Kincaid 3 2-3 8, Eric Moenkhaus 4 5-5 25, Max Raker 1 8, Adam Rapp 0-0 6, Jeffrey Reynolds 7 0-2 14.
Plainfield (11-6) — Gavin Bizeau 13 4-5 30, Conner Brens 5 2-4 12, Luke Gulley 1-2 7, Jarrett Hufferd 1 0-0 2, Dawson Messer 1-2 1, Gavin Ritter 1 2-4 4, Tyler West 1 2-2 10.
3-Point Goals — Greenwood (Eric Moenkhaus 4, Max Raker 2, Adam Rapp 2), Plainfield (Luke Gulley 2, Tyler West 2).
RONCALLI 68, CATHEDRAL 50
|
Cathedral
|
5
|
17
|
8
|
20
|
—
|
50
|
Roncalli
|
10
|
21
|
14
|
23
|
—
|
68
Cathedral (13-6) — Jarron Coleman 4 6-10 15, Danny Goggans 1 0-0 2, Hunter Jackson 3 1-2 8, Austin Kendrick 0 1-2 1, Tra Landers 3 8-14 15, Jack Myers 1 0-0 3, Ross Welch 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 16-28 50.
Roncalli (14-5) — Conner Gore 2 3-4 7, Jack Hegwood 4 0-0 9, Joe Kirkhoff 3 4-4 11, Matt Looney 1 0-0 2, Bryson Meek 4 2-2 11, Kellen Schreiber 8 2-4 18, Collin Sonderman 3 4-6 10. Totals 25 15-20 68.
3-Point Goals – Cathedral 6 (Jarron Coleman 1, Hunter Jackson 1, Tra Landers 1, Jack Myers 1, Ross Welch 2), Roncalli 3 (Jack Hegwood 1, Joe Kirkhoff 1, Bryson Meek 1).
WARREN CENTRAL 83, SOUTHPORT 41
|
Warren Central
|
19
|
22
|
18
|
24
|
—
|
83
|
Southport
|
12
|
9
|
6
|
14
|
—
|
41
Warren Central (16-1) — Shawn Beeler 1 2, David Bell 1 1-2 3, Jesse Bingham 1-2 1, Ronnie Golden 1 1-2 3, Allante Harper 2 1-2 5, Paul Minor 3 8, Jakobie Robinson 2-2 2, Mack Smith 7 1-2 18, Trequan Spivey 3 6-6 13, Dean Tate 3 1-2 9, Ki-ng Tyler 4 3-4 13, Clark Wells 1 3-4 6.
Southport (3-14) — Dylan Davidson 1 1-2 3, Jason Dockery 3 6, Chaz Hinds 6 13, Brevin Jefferson 2 1-1 5, Ryan Lezon 1 2, Brian Miller 2 3-4 9, Ed Schott 1 3.
3-Point Goals – Warren Central (Paul Minor 2, Mack Smith 3, Trequan Spivey 1, Dean Tate 2, Ki-ng Tyler 2, Clark Wells 1), Southport (Chaz Hinds 1, Brian Miller 2, Ed Schott 1).
LUTHERAN 63, SPEEDWAY 56
|
Lutheran
|
15
|
13
|
25
|
10
|
—
|
63
|
Speedway
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
16
|
—
|
56
Lutheran (7-10) — Matthew Alter 4 0-0 12, Tyler Johnson 1 1-2 3, Andre Jones 2 1-2 6, Brandon Perry 8 1-4 18, LeSeanne Strode 3 2-2 8, Zach White 5 4-4 16. Totals 23 9-14 63.
Speedway(4-13) — Akeem Dukes 0 1-2 1, John Greubel 5 0-0 15, Desean Hampton 7 1-4 15, Dominique Hampton 1 0-0 2, Lorenzo Smith 4 2-2 12, Chris Valentine 4 3-4 11. Totals 21 7-12 56.
3-Point Goals – Lutheran 8 (Matthew Alter 4, Andre Jones 1, Brandon Perry 1, Zach White 2), Speedway 7 (John Greubel 5, Lorenzo Smith 2).
HOWE 120, TRADERS POINT 60
|
Howe
|
31
|
42
|
23
|
24
|
—
|
120
|
Traders Point
|
12
|
18
|
15
|
15
|
—
|
60
Howe (12-7) — Alfred Arnour 1 1-1 4, Brandon Bellamy 3 4-5 10, Jarmane Couch 6 1-1 15, Tony Hopkins 9 2-3 22, Joe Rush 6 1-2 17, Rashawn Rush 8 0-0 19, Jefty Sultzer 5 0-0 13, J Taylor 1 1-1 3, Kycia Washington 6 1-2 17. Totals 45 11-15 120.
Traders Point (4-12) — Deandre Harakas 5 0-1 11, Zech Hogan 3 0-2 8, Thomas Johnson 2 0-0 5, Derek Mount 1 0-0 2, Korey Nichols 2 0-0 5, Cameron Simmons 9 11-17 29. Totals 22 11-22 60.
3-Point Goals – T.C. Howe Community 19 (Alfred Arnour 1, Jarmane Couch 2, Tony Hopkins 2, Joe Rush 4, Rashawn Rush 3, Jefty Sultzer 3, Kycia Washington 4), Traders Point Christian 5 (Deandre Harakas 1, Zech Hogan 2, Thomas Johnson 1, Korey Nichols 1).
CARDINAL RITTER 88, TRITON CENTRAL 50
|
Cardinal Ritter
|
25
|
22
|
24
|
17
|
—
|
88
|
Triton Central
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
11
|
—
|
50
Cardinal Ritter (10-7) — Jalen Adams 1 3, Brad Bacon 1 3, Brice Buels 2-2 2, Tharran Cook 2 2-4 6, Daion Daniels 4 11, Anthony Dumes 10 28, Joey Gruber 2 5, Nate Soltis 6 5-7 18, Miles Tracy 1 1-2 3, Shelby Turner 2 5.
Triton Central (9-9) — Chris Feely 2-2 2, Wyatt Felling 3 8, . Hornung 1 3, Avery Huffman 1 2-2 5, Jacen Lands 7 1-2 15, Quinn Moffitt 2 6, Noah Pendley 1-2 1, Morgan Seagrave 1-2 1, Aaron Steele 4 9.
3-Point Goals – Cardinal Ritter (Jalen Adams 1, Brad Bacon 1, Daion Daniels 3, Anthony Dumes 8, Joey Gruber 1, Nate Soltis 1, Shelby Turner 1), Triton Central (Wyatt Felling 2, . Hornung 1, Avery Huffman 1, Quinn Moffitt 2, Aaron Steele 1).
ZIONSVILLE 54, LEBANON 35
|
Lebanon
|
2
|
9
|
16
|
8
|
—
|
35
|
Zionsville
|
14
|
10
|
22
|
8
|
—
|
54
Lebanon (11-9) — Clayton Barber 1-2 1, Will Byrd 1 3, Trevor Lakes 7 2-2 20, Jaylen Washington 4 3-3 11.
Zionsville (13-5) — Riley Bertram 3 2-2 9, Nathan Childress 6 12, Cole Gardner 1 1-2 3, Dominic Genco 1 2, Ethan Hartzell 2 1-2 5, Tyler Leedy 3 1-2 9, Mark Stemme 1 2-3 4, Isaiah Thompson 4 1-1 10.