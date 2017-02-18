Gallery HS boys hoops: Carmel vs. Warren Central By USA TODAY Sports February 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Carmel Greyhounds PJ Baron (30) puts up a will shot over Warren Central Warriors Dean Tate (10) and Trepan Spivey (12) in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors David Bell (22) and Carmel Greyhounds Cole Jenkins (3) chase after a loose ball in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds Alex Falender (21) lays in a shot over Warren Central Warriors Trepan Spivey (12) in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds John Michael Mulloy (33) puts up a shot over Warren Central Warriors David Bell (22) in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds John Michael Mulloy (33) puts up a shot over Warren Central Warriors David Bell (22) in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors Ki-ng Tyler (33) is fouled by Carmel Greyhounds PJ Baron (30) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) puts up a shot over Carmel Greyhounds Sterling Brown (10) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors Ki-ng Tyler (33),left, fouls Carmel Greyhounds John Michael Mulloy (33) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds Sterling Brown (10) puts up a three-pointer in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds Britt Beery (44) backs into Warren Central Warriors David Bell (22) in the first half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) drives between Carmel Greyhounds PJ Baron (30) and Alex Falender (21) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds Sterling Brown (10) shoots a three-pointer over Warren Central Warriors David Bell (22) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds John Michael Mulloy (33) pulls rebound away from Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds Cole Jenkins (3) spins around Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors David Bell (22) blocks the shot by Carmel Greyhounds Alex Falender (21) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds PJ Baron (30) attempts a shot but is blocked by Warren Central Warriors Ki-ng Tyler (33) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors Trepan Spivey (12) elbows into Carmel Greyhounds Alex Falender (21) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) has the ball knocked out of bounds by Carmel Greyhounds Alex Falender (21) and PJ Baron (30) in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds head coach Scott Heady,left, and and assistant coach Ryan Osborn,right, in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. Carmel Greyhounds assistant coach Ryan Osborn in the second half of their game Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. The Carmel Greyhounds student fan section float giant head shots of their favorite players in the first half of their game against the Warren Central Warriors Friday, February 17, 2017, evening at Carmel High School. NoFront, Carmel High School (Carmel IN), Warren Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Boys hoops: Warren Central upsets North Central Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Jan. 27 Gallery HS boys basketball: HSE handles Carmel