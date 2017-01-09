HS boys hoops Fab 15: North Central to be tested in Marion County tournament

Here’s a look at the high school boys basketball Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top teams in Central Indiana:

1. North Central (10-0) — The Panthers passed a couple of tests last week with wins over Crispus Attucks (75-71) and Ben Davis (68-57). The goal this week is to win the program’s first Marion County title since 2012. North Central will open at home vs. Southport on Tuesday and then would meet either Ben Davis (again) or Brebeuf Jesuit in the quarterfinals Wednesday. There could be a matchup of unbeaten teams in the semifinals at Southport on Friday if North Central and Warren Central both advance. Previous: 1.

2. Carmel (8-2) — P.J. Baron is quietly have a strong senior season for the Greyhounds. Baron had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-54 win over Center Grove on Friday and 10 points and nine rebounds in a 55-37 win over Westfield on Saturday. Carmel will host Cathedral on Wednesday and visits Avon on Friday. Previous: 2.

3. Warren Central (9-0) — No team in the state had a better weekend than the Warriors. On Friday, it was a 63-57 win over Lawrence North. On Saturday, a 69-58 win over Hamilton Southeastern. Mack Smith is shooting 55 percent from the 3-point line. It won’t be an easy road in the Marion County tournament. Warren Central is at Lawrence Central in the first round and then would likely host Lawrence North in the quarterfinals. A 4-0 week would vault Warren Central to No. 1 on this list. Previous: 5.

4. Hamilton Southeastern (11-2) — The Royals rolled past Lawrence Central 77-64 on Friday as Jack Davidson scored 17 points but fell to Warren Central, 69-58, the following night. Zach Gunn and Co. look to bounce back with games against Westfield on Friday and at Anderson on Saturday. Previous: 3.

5. Lawrence North (8-3) — The Wildcats look like one of the state’s best teams on some nights. Last week, Lawrence North knocked off Cathedral 64-50 on Wednesday and lost to Warren Central 63-57 on Friday. The Wildcats may get a rematch with Warren Central on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Marion County tournament. Lawrence North hosts Speedway on Tuesday to open. Previous: 4.

6. Ben Davis (8-3) — The Giants ran past Fishers 77-58 last week and led North Central by five at halftime before falling, 68-57. Ben Davis will host Brebeuf in the first round of the Marion County tournament on Tuesday. It defeated the Braves 56-52 at the end of December. The Giants could get another shot at North Central in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Previous: 8.

7. Pike (8-3) — Pike has now won five games in a row following a 78-69 win over Fishers on Friday. Can the Red Devils win a third consecutive Marion County championship? Pike will open at Lutheran on Tuesday and would then likely play at Park Tudor in the quarterfinals. Previous: 9.

8. Roncalli (8-2) — The Rebels squeaked past Beech Grove 61-60 in its only game of the week. Roncalli will attempt to make a run to the Marion County semifinals for the first time. It opens at Perry Meridian and then would host either Franklin Central or Beech Grove. Previous: 12.

9. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) — It was a strong week for the Braves with wins over Zionsville (65-60) and Lebanon (50-48). Brebeuf did not get much of a break on its draw in the Marion County tournament. The Braves are at Ben Davis on Tuesday — a team it lost to 56-52 two weeks ago — and would then likely have to get through North Central in the quarterfinals. Previous: 14.

10. Zionsville (8-2) – Zionsville saw its seven-game winning streak end with a 65-60 loss to Brebeuf on Friday. The Eagles bounced back with a 78-57 win over Frankfort on Saturday as Riley Bertram scored 23 points. The schedule this week is tough with a game at Noblesville on Friday and against McCutcheon at home on Saturday. Previous: 6.

11. Park Tudor (9-2) — The Panthers knocked off Lawrence Central (45-42) and Evansville North (83-61) last week to take a three-game winning streak into the Marion County tournament. Park Tudor will host Decatur Central in the first round on Tuesday and would host either Pike or Lutheran in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Previous: NR.

12. Lawrence Central (4-5) — It was an 0-2 week for the Bears with losses to Park Tudor (45-42) and Hamilton Southeastern (77-64). Lawrence Central’s schedule, the toughest in the state by the Sagarin Ratings, will get another boost this week when the Bears host Warren Central in the first round of the Marion County tournament. Previous: 7.

13. Tri-West (10-1) — The Bruins rebounded from a loss to Beech Grove nicely, defeating Brownsburg (57-56), Danville (52-40) and Cascade (83-53) to win the Hendricks County tournament. Tri-West plays Lebanon at home on Friday and visits the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown on Saturday for a game against Mishawaka Marian. Previous: NR.

14. Cathedral (8-4) — The Irish lost 64-50 to Lawrence North on Wednesday but bounced back with weekend victories over Northwest (71-52) and Tech (64-53). Cathedral is at Carmel on Wednesday, its final game before next week’s City tournament. Previous: 11.

15. Manual (8-1) — The Redskins defeated Washington 104-58 in their only game last week. Manual will host Chicago Wheaton on Tuesday and play at Metropolitan on Friday to prep for the City tournament next week. Previous: 15.

Dropped out: Danville (10), Whiteland (13).

