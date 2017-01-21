HS boys hoops: Kevin Easley's 3

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Before his team’s game against top-ranked North Central, Lawrence North coach Jack Keefer wrote a number on the whiteboard in the locker room.

Seventeen.

That’s what the Wildcats were ranked coming into their game against the Panthers. But their four losses are misleading. Each loss has come to teams currently ranked fourth, fifth and sixth in the AP poll (Fort Wayne North, Logansport and Warren Central.)

The number on the board might as well have said, “We’re better than this. Go prove it.”

So they did. Kevin Easley drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds to go, then the Wildcats prevented the Panthers from getting a last shot off on the final possession.

And just like that, the Wildcats dealt the No. 1 Panthers a 56-53 loss, their second straight defeat.

“We’ve got a long way to go to get better, but we’re solid. I like our team,” Keefer said. “This proves we can play with any of them. (North Central’s) still the best team out there. We beat them. That should put us in the same category. They’re going to beat anybody else on a given night, that’s for sure.”

After a back-and-forth first half that saw North Central take a one-point lead into the half, the Wildcats used a seven-point edge in the third quarter to take a 43-37 lead into the fourth. But Kris Wilkes tied the game at 44 with 5:56 to play and Donald Lee hit a 3-pointer to give the Panthers the lead on the next possession.

The Panthers led by five with two minutes to go, but Mike Saunders converted a three-point play, and Dexter Shouse tied the game with a pair of free throws after a Panthers turnover.

After another Panthers turnover — they committed 16 in the game — the Wildcats milked the clock down to 25 seconds before calling timeout.

The ball found its way into Easley’s hands. His third triple of the night sent the crows into a frenzy.

“I told Coach Keefer, ‘Just give me the ball,’ ” said Easley, who finished with 16 points to go along with Shouse’s team-high 18.

After Easley buried his three, the Panthers got the ball in bounds near their own bench, but they couldn’t get a shot off before time expired. Wilkes finished with 22 points and Mateo Rivera had 13.

The Panthers finished just 3-of-5 at the free throw line, while the Wildcats were 19-of-20.

“We’ll be fine. We’ll springboard from this one,” North Central coach Doug Mitchell said. “We’ll get stronger.”

Coming off its second loss of the season to Warren Central, Easley said the Wildcats were in desperate need of a win. They got just that, and a whole bunch of confidence to go with it.

“We needed this one bad,” Easley said. “This has to be the top win (of my career.) Everyone doubted us in this one, and we just kept fighting. We stuck to coach Keefer’s game plan, and that won us this game.”

Follow IndyStar’s Matt VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon.

NORTH CENTRAL 9 15 13 16 — 53

LAWRENCE NORTH 12 11 20 13 — 56

North Central (13-2): Kris Wilkes 9-14 2-3 22 Mateo Rivera 6-14 13 Donald Lee 3-5 7 Emmanuel Little 2-8 1-1 6 Davon Bradley 2-2 5 DJ Johnson 0-2 Ty’Riek Johnson 0-2 Team totals: 22-48 3-5 53.

Lawrence North (10-4): Dexter Shouse 5-10 6-6 18 Kevin Easley 4-13 5-6 16 Mike Saunders 2-6 4-4 9 Ra Kpedi 2-4 4-4 8 Antwaan Cushingberry 2-7 5 Jared Hankins 0-1 Dalen Davis 0-1 Team totals: 15-42 19-20 56

3-point goals: North Central 6 (Wilkes 2, Bradley, Rivera, Lee, Little) Lawrence North 4 (Easley 3, Shouse 2, Cushingberry, Saunders)