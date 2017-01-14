HS boys hoops: Marion County Tournament

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
North Central Panthers Donald Lee (5) and North Central Panthers Donald Lee (5) celebrate their lead at the end of the third quarter during action between Warren Central and North Central in Marion County boys semifinals, at Southport High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 13, 2016. North Central won, 69-65.
Warrios, Panthers and referees are involved in a brief scuffle after Warren Central Warriors Dean Tate (10) commited an intentional foul on North Central Panthers Emmanuel Little (14) during first half action between Warren Central and North Central in Marion County boys semifinals, at Southport High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 13, 2016.
North Central Panthers TyÕRiek Johnson (4) congratulates North Central Panthers Donald Lee (5) on scoring a three-point shot at the buzzer for the end of the third quarter during action between Warren Central and North Central in Marion County boys semifinals, at Southport High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 13, 2016. North Central won, 69-65.
Warren Central Warriors Dean Tate (10) reacts to the referee's call after commiting an intentional foul on North Central Panthers Emmanuel Little (14) during first half action between Warren Central and North Central in Marion County boys semifinals, at Southport High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 13, 2016.
North Central Panthers Emmanuel Little (14) reacts to being called for a foul on Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) during second half action between Warren Central and North Central in Marion County boys semifinals, at Southport High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 13, 2016. North Central won, 69-65.
Indianapolis, North Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Southport High School (Indianapolis IN), Warren Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Related News
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
+ Follow
Post comment
Link
Newest | Oldest