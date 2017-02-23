Menu
Swimming

HS boys swimming state finals: Six to watch

Zionsville's Tyler Harmon races in the varsity backstroke 100 during a triple swim meet between Carmel, Zionsville and Homestead, at Carmel High School, Carmel, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Besides Drew Kibler and Jack Franzman, here are six other swimmers to watch at the IHSAA boys state meet (college commitments in parentheses if seniors):

Zachary Cook, Greenfield-Central, Jr. — Fifth at state in 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke as a sophomore. In sectionals, he was third-fastest in 100 butterfly.

Andrew Couchon, Carmel, Jr. — A transfer from North Central, he was ninth in 50 freestyle as a freshman. In sectionals, he was first in 50 freestyle (20.49) and third in 100 free.

Wyatt Davis, Carmel, Fr. — Age-group star holds multiple state records for boys 13-14. In sectionals, he was first in 500 freestyle (4:31.48) and third in 100 backstroke.

Jacob Destrampe, Franklin, So. – Second in 200 freestyle in sectionals after finishing third at state as a freshman.

Tyler Harmon, Zionsville, Sr. (Yale) – Defending state champion in 100 backstroke, fourth in 100 freestyle. In sectionals, he was third in 200 free and fourth in 100 back.

Spencer Lehman, Northridge, Sr. (Indiana) – Defending state champion in 500 freestyle and second in 200 individual medley. In sectionals, he was first in IM (1:50.94) and third in 500 free.

— David Woods

Local swimming rivals: ‘We’re really good friends when we’re dry’

IF YOU GO

What: IHSAA boys swimming state finals

When: Prelims, 6 p.m., Friday; Diving prelims and semis, 9 a.m., Saturday; Consolations and finals, 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: Natatorium at IUPUI

Admission: $8 per session or $12 both days

