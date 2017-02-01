HS girls basketball: Ben Davis, Roncalli reach sectional semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS —p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px ‘Helvetica Neue’}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Host and Class 4A No. 8 Ben Davis advanced to the sectional semifinals with a 55-39 victory over Southport Tuesday night.

Led by Nia Clark’s 25 points, Ben Davis scored inside and outside (seven 3-pointers), and displayed the type of defense it’s known for.

“We took away everything they wanted to do and got the ball where we wanted it,” Ben Davis coach Joe Lentz said. “A great way to start the tournament.”

The Giants (19-5) will face Decatur Central (6-16) on Friday, and Lentz doesn’t expect a letdown with what’s on the line.

“We’ve only had one or two games where we’ve had to worry about them being up,” Lentz said. “It’s a really neat, enthusiastic, very coachable group.”

It was a familiar outcome for Southport (15-7), which dropped a 59-52 decision to Ben Davis on Dec. 15. A big Giants’ run secured the win in both contests.

“When we faced them earlier, outside of a two-minute stretch where they went on a 12-0 spurt, we outscored them,” Southport coach Bart Collins said. “We knew we’d have to weather a run. This time we were playing from behind the whole game, and that plays into their strengths.”

While its defensive aggressiveness led to seven first-quarter fouls, Ben Davis had eight takeaways in building a 21-5 lead, as Clark had nine points in the period.

Ben Davis finished with 22 fouls, but that’s allowable when the result is an undeniable net-positive.

“We get in great position but sometimes catch them with our hands, so we’re fighting that a bit, but if we get good, aggressive fouls denying people, we’re willing to tolerate that,” Lentz said.

Southport outscored Ben Davis by two in the second period, an achievement considering what happened in the first.

Clark opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Southport never got closer than 14 points.

“She’s quite capable of scoring and takes the lead out there,” Lentz said of Clark, who averages over 20 points per game. “We need to get her to the free-throw line a little more.”

Ben Davis’ Diamond Williams and Khera Goss combined for 17 points, while Emma DeHart led Southport with 14.

Roncalli 49, Perry Meridian 43: A game Perry Meridian literally gave away, as the Falcons had 24 turnovers, including four in the final two minutes. Two of those led to 3-pointers by Roncalli’s Paige Saylor, who turned a four-point deficit into a two-point lead.

“We thought we could turn them over, we pressed the whole game, but we didn’t do it with the energy we needed to,” Rebels coach Stan Benge said. “It got to be a little desperate, and we did a better job.”

Roncalli (17-8) matched its season low for points in a first quarter with five, and trailed by two at the break. The Rebels were behind 43-39 with two minutes left, but Perry Meridian (13-10) blew two chances to extend its lead, and the Rebels capitalized.

Saylor led Roncalli with 19 points, all but four of which came in the second half. Alana Vinson (16 points) and Lauren Fey (10) also scored in double figures. Melody Johnson led Perry Meridian with 16.

HS girls basketball sectionals: Carmel, HSE advance to semis

RONCALLI 49, PERRY MERIDIAN 43



Roncalli 5 15 12 17 — 49

Perry Meridian 10 12 10 11 — 43

Roncalli (17-8) — Fey 4 2-2 10, Vinson 7 2-2 16, Saylor 7 3-4 19, Whalen 0 0-0 0, Moran 0 0-0 0, Bischoff 0 0-0 0, Bauer 0 1-2 1, Schoening 0 0-0 0, Daniel 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 9-12 49.

Perry Meridian (13-10) — Thurman 1 0-0 3, Hill 2 4-4 8, Baird 3 1-1 7, Booker 3 0-0 6, Ege 0 0-0 0, Martin 1 0-0 3, Johnson 6 4-8 16. Totals 16 9-13 43.

3-point goals: Roncalli 2 (Saylor), Perry Meridian 2 (Thurman, Martin).

BEN DAVIS 55, SOUTHPORT 39



Southport 5 10 10 14 — 39

Ben Davis 21 8 13 13 — 55

Southport (15-7) — Williams 2 2-4 4, Vidaurre 1 0-0 3, Green 0 4-5 4, Duncan 1 2-5 4, Wright 0 1-2 1, Edington 1 2-2 4, Ross 1 0-0 2, Freije 1 1-2 3, DeHart 3 7-9 14. Totals 10 19-29 39.

Ben Davis (19-5) — Newsom 1 0-0 3, Blow 1 0-2 2, Petty 0 2-2 2, Clark 7 7-7 25, Graham 2 0-0 6, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-0 0, Goss 3 2-2 8, Williams 4 1-1 9, Smith 0 0-0 0, Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-14 55.

3-point goals: Ben Davis 7 (Clark 4, Graham 2, Newsom)