HS girls basketball: Class-by-class sectional preview

IndyStar high school sports reporter Matthew VanTryon previews each area sectional:

CLASS 4A





Sectional 7 at Kokomo





Games: Tuesday, Zionsville (22-1) vs. Harrison (16-7), 6 p.m.; Logansport (7-16) vs. Lafayette Jefferson (17-6), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Kokomo (15-7) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; McCutcheon (15-8) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Every team but one in this sectional has a winning record. However, the Eagles have rolled past Harrison by 46, Kokomo by 35 and McCutcheon by 38.

Pick: It will take a major upset for the Eagles to be denied their second consecutive sectional title. Zionsville should coast into the regional behind the high-scoring duo of Rachel McLimore (21.1 points per game) and Maddie Nolan (15.2 points per game).



Sectional 8 at Hamilton Southeastern





Games: Tuesday, Westfield (8-14) vs. Hamilton Southeastern (17-5), 6 p.m.; Fishers (10-12) vs. Carmel (19-3), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Noblesville (12-9) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Anderson (11-12) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Carmel and Hamilton Southeastern are the class of the sectional, although Noblesville has three wins against sectional opponents. However, the title game will likely give the Royals the chance to avenge a 10-point loss to the Greyhounds earlier this season.

Pick: The Greyhounds have played the toughest schedule in the state, and it will pay dividends in a tough rematch against the Royals. Hamilton Southeastern’s defense and home-court advantage will pose a threat, but Carmel’s offensive depth will be enough to secure a second straight sectional title. Amy Dilk (15.4 points per game) is one of the best point guards in the state.



Sectional 9 at Greenfield-Central





Games: Tuesday, New Castle (13-9) vs. Connersville (10-13), 6 p.m.; Richmond (4-19) vs. Greenfield-Central (15-10), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Pendleton Heights (19-4) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Mt. Vernon (6-16) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Greenfield-Central is trying to repeat as sectional champions, but Pendleton Heights will pose a serious threat. The Arabians have their most wins since they won their last sectional in 2011 and beat the Cougars by two in November.

Pick: The Arabians are led by a trio of seniors in Sam Hammel, Adrienne Phillips and Kelsey Burton that combine to score 36 points per game. The experience will pay off for the program’s first sectional title in five years.



Sectional 10 at Warren Central





Games: Tuesday, Warren Central (12-11) vs. North Central (23-0), 6 p.m.; Tech (5-15) vs. Cathedral (15-8), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Lawrence North (15-8) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Lawrence Central (5-17) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: The Panthers haven’t won a sectional since they won a state title in 2012, but have been ranked No. 1 in 4A for most of the season and are ranked No. 3 in the nation. Lawrence North will pose the most serious threat. The Wildcats lost to North Central by 10 in December.

Pick: The Panthers will have to beat Warren Central for a second time, Lawrence North for a third time and likely Lawrence Central for a second time to win a sectional title. But this group is deep and talented enough to do it.



Sectional 11 at Ben Davis





Games: Tuesday, Perry Meridian (13-9) vs. Roncalli (16-8), 6 p.m.; Southport (15-6) vs. Ben Davis (18-5), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Pike (19-3) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Decatur Central (6-16) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Top to bottom, this sectional might be the deepest in the tournament. However, Pike already has wins over Ben Davis and Southport, the other two serious title contenders.

Pick: After missing the tournament last season after a January fight, Pike and Ben Davis should meet in the sectional title game. The Red Devils offense will prove to be too much for the Giants. Angel Baker (18.4), Michaela White (11.1) and Jada Roberson (10.8) are averaging double-figures. Pike will win its third sectional in four years.



Sectional 12 at Mooresville





Games: Tuesday, Avon (8-14) vs. Mooresville (16-7), 6 p.m.; Plainfield (18-6) vs. Brownsburg (12-10), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Terre Haute South (7-14) vs. Game 1 winner 6 p.m., Terre Haute North (9-14) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Plainfield has been in and out of the polls all season, but Brownsburg has wins over Plainfield and Cathedral and took Carmel to overtime. The Quakers and Bulldogs meet in the sectional opener. The winner has an inside track to the sectional title.

Pick: The Quakers will avenge a loss to the Bulldogs in the county tournament in the sectional opener and get by Mooresville in the sectional title game to repeat as sectional champions thanks to the scoring duo of Riley Blackwell (15.3) and Kayla Casteel (14.5).



Sectional 13 at Martinsville





Games: Tuesday, New Palestine (16-6) vs. Greenwood (4-18), 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Franklin (10-13) vs. Whiteland (10-13), 6 p.m., Martinsville (18-4) vs. Center Grove (14-8) 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Franklin Central (10-11) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Martinsville and Center Grove provide one of the more compelling opening-round games. The Trojans beat the Artesians by one earlier this month. The winner of that game will likely win the sectional title, though New Palestine could pull off an upset.

Pick: Martinsville hasn’t won a sectional title since 2008, but Kayana Traylor (23.4) will get them by the Trojans and New Palestine in the title game to hoist the trophy.

CLASS 3A





Sectional 24 at Tipton





Games: Tuesday, Guerin Catholic (7-17) vs. Hamilton Heights (13-9), 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Delta (11-12) vs. Heritage Christian (16-6), 6 p.m.; Marion (5-18) vs. Yorktown (10-10) 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Tipton (9-14) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: The Eagles are vying for a fifth straight sectional title. Hamilton Heights and Delta are the only other teams with wins against sectional foes.

Pick: Heritage Christian should coast to another sectional title behind a balanced scoring attack.



Sectional 25 at Lebanon





Games: Tuesday, Frankfort (3-20) vs. North Montgomery (10-12), 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Crawfordsville (3-19) vs. Lebanon (15-7), 6 p.m.; Greencastle (13-9) vs. Western Boone (13-9), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Tri-West (10-11) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Lebanon and Tri-West have both fared well against sectional foes, with the Tigers being undefeated and the Bruins only losing to Lebanon. Both teams should have a relatively easy road to the sectional title game.

Pick: The Tigers will roll to their third straight sectional title. They already beat Tri-West by 13 on the road earlier this month and senior Brooke Montgomery is averaging 22 points per game.



Sectional 27 at Bishop Chatard





Games: Tuesday, Crispus Attucks (16-5) vs. Bishop Chatard (17-7) 6 p.m.; Brebeuf Jesuit (4-17) vs. Marshall (0-15) 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Manual (15-9) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Herron (6-15) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: The two sectional favorites — Attucks and Chatard — will meet in the sectional opener. The winner of that game will face Manual in the semifinal, the only other team in the sectional with a winning record.

Pick: Attucks will win its first sectional title since 1983. Its offense features three players scoring in double-figures and its defense allows just 43 points per game.



Sectional 28 at Northwest





Games: Tuesday, Beech Grove (15-5) vs. Danville (13-10), 6 p.m., Washington (2-16) vs. Indian Creek (10-12), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Northwest (7-11) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., Cardinal Ritter (14-9) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: The Hornets appear to be the best team in this sectional, though Ritter did deal them one of their three losses in December. Danville has shown flashes of potential this season and has played solid defense, but the Warriors haven’t been able to find offensive consistency.

Pick: Beech Grove will win its first sectional title since 2003, also the last (and only) time they won state.

CLASS 2A





Sectional 42 at Knightstown





Games: Tuesday, Triton Central (21-1) vs. Shenandoah (5-17), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Eastern Hancock (12-10) vs. Irvington Preparatory (5-13), 6 p.m., Knightstown (4-18) vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Triton Central, the top-ranked team in 2A, is far and away the best team in this sectional.

Pick: The Tigers feature a strong balance of scoring paired with stout defense (33.9 points allowed per game). They’ll roll to a third straight sectional title.



Sectional 43 at Broad Ripple





Games: Tuesday, Broad Ripple (9-11) vs. Park Tudor (9-12), 6 p.m., Covenant Christian (11-9) vs. Scecina (8-14), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Speedway (4-17) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Shortridge (5-11) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: The Warriors are the best team in this sectional by a wide margin. Despite a record just above .500, Covenant has played most of its games against 3A or 4A opponents. They are the only team in the sectional with a winning record.

Pick: Covenant will roll to its third-straight sectional title behind an offense that features four players averaging double-figures in Bailey Everett (10.8), Jhordan McGuire (10.7), Rebecca Schrad (10.6) and Mikayla Cleary (10.5).



Sectional 44 at Cascade





Games: Tuesday, Cloverdale (14-8) vs. North Putnam (3-19), 6 p.m., South Putnam (12-10) vs. Southmont (13-9), 8 p.m.; Friday, Monrovia (9-13) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.; Cascade (17-5) vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Skinny: The Cadets have been ranked for most of the season and already have wins over Cloverdale and South Putnam, both of who figure to be the toughest competitors for the host team.

Pick: Cascade wins its first sectional title since 2007 behind the senior duo of Bayleigh Walker (15.0) and Makayla Collier (14.7).

CLASS A





Sectional 58 at Bethesda Christian





Games: Tuesday, Bethesda Christian (18-4) vs. International (9-9), 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Indiana Math and Science (3-12) vs. University (19-3), 6 p.m., Tindley (16-6) vs. Indiana Deaf (19-4), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Metropolitan (8-11) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: Four teams in this sectional have at least 14 wins, but Bethesda seems to have the upper hand with a 5-1 record against sectional opponents and 11-1 record against opponents in Class A. They also have a favorable draw, avoiding University, Tindley and Indiana Deaf until the title game.

Pick: The Patriots will win their first sectional title in program history behind a trio of high-scoring players in McKenna Baker (16.4), Jenna Warrick (15.9) and Maddi Fulks (14.0).



Sectional 59 at Morristown





Games: Tuesday, Lutheran (10-11) vs. Arlington (9-11), 6 p.m. Morristown (13-8) vs. Greenwood Christian (13-10), 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Central Christian (12-11) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m., Edinburgh (8-14) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Skinny: The Yellow Jackets are undefeated this season against sectional opponents, including double-digit wins against Greenwood Christian and Edinburgh, their first two opponents.

Pick: Morristown should roll to its third sectional title in four years.