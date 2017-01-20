HS girls basketball coach suspended after attacking fan in the stands

Here's video of the incident. It was every bit as bad as it looks in person. Warren staff did tremendous job to make sure it didn't escalate pic.twitter.com/KO0rE4cBkE — Andy Close (@amclose05) January 17, 2017

A coach should never go in to the stands. They should particularly avoid doing so when they’re feeling hot headed, which is precisely what has landed a Pennsylvania girls basketball coach in hot water.

As reported by the Warren Times Observer, Strong Vincent girls basketball coach Paul Przepierski charged into the stands to attack a fan who had spent the game berating both Przepierski and the entire Strong Vincent team. While the Times Observer didn’t specify whether the fan in question supported Strong Vincent or Warren, it is assumed he was a Warren backer as the game was played there.

Warren was leading 54-22 in the final two minutes of the game when the contest was briefly stopped for an injured Warren athlete. That’s when the yelling and altercation apparently began, with officials acting quickly to call off the remainder of the game and usher Warren players an coaches into their locker room.

The Erie School district has reportedly suspended Przepierski for charging into the stands, though there was no immediate sense that he would face criminal charges. What is certain is that the incident brought an otherwise straightforward girls basketball game into unexpected disrepute.