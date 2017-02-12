Menu
HS girls basketball regional roundup: Feb. 11

Pike High School junior Angel Baker (15) grimaces as she struggles to cut down a piece of the game net after winning the IHSAA 4A Girls' Basketball Tournament Regional championship game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Decatur Central High School. Pike won in overtime, 61-59.

A roundup of Friday night’s girls basketball action:

(Reported scores and stats to IndyStar.)

• Pike stuns top-ranked North Central with comeback

•  Carmel’s furious comeback comes up short in regional final

•  Covenant Christian reaches second straight 2A Final Four

Danville drops Attucks in OT to win first regional title

ZIONSVILLE 80, ANDERSON 64

Zionsville

21

20

16

23

80

Anderson

15

13

17

19

64

Zionsville (15-5) — Will Alcock 1 2-3 4, Riley Bertram 4 0-0 11, Nathan Childress 7 0-2 14, Dominic Genco 4 12-13 20, Ethan Hartzell 0 0-0 0, Tyler Leedy 5 0-1 12, Seamus O’Neal 1 0-0 2, Mark Stemme 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Thompson 4 5-6 15.

Anderson (4-17) — Marquavius Beverly 3 0-0 6, JoMel Boyd 3 1-4 7, Brandon Haralson 3 2-2 8, Zakarius Milhouse 4 0-0 9, Ty Jae Rayford 1 0-0 3, Ethan Russell 5 0-0 14, Raphael Williams 4 0-0 12, Woods 2 0-0 5.

ARLINGTON 59, MORRISTOWN 55

Morristown

12

6

18

19

55

Arlington

6

12

26

15

59

Morristown (12-8) — Danny Brenneman 2-2 2, Trevon Carlton 3 4-5 10, Hayden Langkabel 8 8-8 27, Nick Lee 1 0-0 2, Garrett Redd 0-0 3, Eli Streeval 2-2 8, Logan Theobald 3-4 3.

Arlington (12-5) — Carlton Gray 1 0-0 2, Lamonte Hobby 3 3-5 12, Jeremy King 1 0-0 2, Reynoldo Pantja 3 0-4 6, Rizzario Vaughn 1 0-0 5, Corian Washington 1 0-2 11, Ryan Williams 6 4-4 19, Dejuan Wortham 1 0-0 2.

3-Point Goals — Morristown (Hayden Langkabel 1, Garrett Redd 1, Eli Streeval 2), Arlington (Lamonte Hobby 1, Rizzario Vaughn 1, Corian Washington 3, Ryan Williams 1).

NOBLESVILLE 60, TECH 58

Noblesville

12

14

12

22

60

Tech

16

14

9

19

58

Noblesville (10-9) — Ryan Barnes 1 0-0 2, Rico Duncan 1 2-2 5, Matt Flinchum 7 4-4 22, Nolan Ginther 3 10-12 16, Grant Gremel 2 2-3 6, Xavier Hines 3 2-2 9.

Tech (5-12) — Jacarr Boone 3 3-4 11, David Cowherd-Williams 1 4-4 7, Ernest Myles 2 6-8 10, Willie Patterson 3 2-4 8, Dashaun Watkins 3 0-0 7, Antonio White 1 5-6 7, Damion Wilburn 3 0-0 8.

FRANKLIN CENTRAL 66, FISHERS 30

Franklin Central

13

15

18

20

66

Fishers

4

10

4

12

30

Franklin Central (10-8) — Jake Cerbone 3 1-2 10, Adam Green 2 0-0 6, Tucker Hall 4 2-4 12, Mason Hardimon 3 4-8 12, Marquel Harper 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Howard 1 2-2 4, Wilson Huber 1 1-2 3, Grant Pedigo 7 1-2 15.

Fishers (9-11) — Jason Flame 1 1-2 3, Armaan Franklin 2 2-2 6, Willie Jackson 2 1-1 5, Caleb Reed Stephens 1 0-0 3, Connor Washburn 0 2-4 2.

TRADERS POINT CHRISTIAN 72, INDIANA MATH & SCIENCE 69

Traders Point Christian

17

12

17

16

10

72

Indiana Math & Science

21

13

18

10

7

69

Traders Point Christian (5-13) — Deandre Harakas 7 0-0 14, Thomas Johnson 2 1-2 6, Derek Mount 2 1-2 5, Korey Nichols 5 3-6 17, Cameron Simmons 8 14-18 30.

Indiana Math & Science (12-7) — Ken Azikiwe 1 1-2 3, Sir Brown 1 0-0 2, Darius Coffey 9 2-2 25, Jesse Davis 1 0-0 3, Steven Maxey 1 0-0 2, Jakeem Muhammad 5 0-0 13, Jerimyah Mundy 3 0-0 6, Aaron Reed 5 2-4 13.

LAPEL 66, HAGERSTOWN 57

Hagerstown

17

14

15

11

57

Lapel

16

15

12

23

66

Hagerstown (14-6) — Dyle 1 0-0 2, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1-2 1, Neal 4 3-4 11, Oliver 5 3-3 19, Weiss 0-0 3, Andis 6 4-6 19.

Lapel (13-8) — Caleb Bloom 2 1-1 8, Josiah Hudson 6-6 9, Austin Lyons 2 2-3 6, JonRoss Richardson 5 7-9 17, Luke Richardson 7 1-1 18, Preston Scott 1 6-8 8.

3-Point Goals — Hagerstown (Oliver 2, Weiss 1, Andis 1), Lapel (Caleb Bloom 1, Josiah Hudson 1, Luke Richardson 1).

LAWRENCE NORTH 46, HAMILTON HEIGHTS 45

Hamilton Heights

9

15

9

12

45

Lawrence North

13

7

8

18

46

Hamilton Heights (6-12) — Caleb Bean 1 0-0 2, Caymn Lutz 7 2-2 16, Austin Sauerteig 0-0 3, Max Wahl 3 0-0 6, Noah Wallace 0-0 3, Sterling Weatherford 1 2-2 7, Tyler Wiltermood 4 0-1 8.

Lawrence North (13-7) — J. P. Carroll 1-2 1, Dalen Davis 4 4-4 12, Jared Hankins 2 2-2 18, Jackson Moulton 3 0-0 6, Tony Perkins 2 2-4 9.

3-Point Goals — Hamilton Heights (Austin Sauerteig 1, Noah Wallace 1, Sterling Weatherford 1), Lawrence North (Jared Hankins 4, Tony Perkins 1).

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 71, GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN 46

Greenwood Christian

11

15

8

12

46

Liberty Christian

13

19

18

21

71

Greenwood Christian (6-13) — George Apgar 0 1-2 1, Cayden Bauscheck 1 0-0 3, Christian Kincer 2 0-0 5, Payton Modlin 7 2-3 17, Quentin Steele 7 4-6 20. Totals: 17 7-11 46.

Liberty Christian (8-12) — Isaiah Brees 0 1-2 1, Dallas Burko 4 0-0 8, Osiris Crumes 1 1-2 3, Trey Davis 3 0-0 6, Trajan Dixon 9 2-4 20, Negesse Kishpaugh 0 2-2 2, Joshua Tufts 4 1-1 10, Ronny Williams 10 1-2 21. Totals: 31 8-13 71.

3-Point Goals — Greenwood Christian 5 (Cayden Bauscheck 1, Christian Kincer 1, Payton Modlin 1, Quentin Steele 2), Liberty Christian 1 (Joshua Tufts 1).

HOWE 82, NORTHWEST 75

Howe

17

18

21

26

82

Northwest

12

6

30

27

75

Howe (14-7) — Brandon Bellamy 2 1-2 5, Jermaine Couch 2 8-10 15, Tony Hopkins 6 1-2 13, Joe Rush 3 6-6 15, Rashawn Rush 2 2-5 6, Jefty Sultzer 6 5-11 20, Kycia Washington 2 1-2 8.

Northwest (4-13) — Wendell Demyers 5 0-2 16, Dontez Lewis 1 1-2 9, Dashon Scott 2-2 8, Cameron Slash 2 0-0 4, D. Smith 3 0-0 6, Jason Taylor 1 0-0 2, Shawn Thames 6 8-11 26, Dawud Windom 2 0-0 4.

3-Point Goals — Howe (Jermaine Couch 1, Joe Rush 1, Jefty Sultzer 1, Kycia Washington 1), Northwest (Wendell Demyers 2, Dontez Lewis 2, Dashon Scott 2, Shawn Thames 2).

PLAINFIELD 60, CASCADE 43

Cascade

13

9

12

9

43

Plainfield

18

19

14

9

60

Cascade (12-8) — Alec Alderson 2-2 2, Michael Alderson 1 0-0 2, Evan Burch 2 5-6 13, Ian Burch 1-2 1, Dalton Dubois 1 3-4 5, Jayden Hopper 1 2-2 10, Benson Walker 4 0-0 8.

Plainfield (13-6) — Gavin Bizeau 4 3-4 14, Conner Brens 3 0-0 6, Trey Davis 2 2-2 12, Luke Gulley 2 0-0 4, Jarrett Hufferd 0-0 6, Dawson Messer 0-0 9, Tyler West 3 0-0 9.

3-Point Goals —Cascade (Evan Burch 2, Jayden Hopper 2), Plainfield (Gavin Bizeau 1, Trey Davis 2, Jarrett Hufferd 2, Dawson Messer 3, Tyler West 1).

OLDENBURG 71, SCECINA 57

Oldenburg

22

11

17

21

71

Scecina

12

16

10

19

57

Oldenburg (17-2) — Hogg 1 0-2 5, Kinker 4 3-6 31, Moorman 2-6 2, Polop 1 0-0 5, Sporleder 2 6-8 13, Wandstrat 5 2-4 15.

Scecina (13-8) — David Baker 2-2 2, Makylin Brown 2 2-2 6, Manuel Brown 2 2-5 6, Riley Carter 5 1-2 17, Kobe Clancy 1 1-1 8, Cobie Dillard 1 2-2 10, Mario Dippel 3, Jayvon Hatton 2 1-2 5.

3-Point Goals — Oldenburg (Hogg 1, Kinker 7, Polop 1, Sporleder 1, Wandstrat 1), Scecina (Riley Carter 2, Kobe Clancy 2, Cobie Dillard 2, Mario Dippel 1).

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 75, SETON CATHOLIC 70

Central Christian

19

14

15

18

9

75

Seton Catholic

23

12

12

19

4

70

Central Christian (15-4) — Zeke Brown 3 2-3 14, Joshua Clanton 4 5-9 13, Marquis Humphrey 1 2-6 4, Michael Roberson 6 13-15 31, Kobe Simmons 1 2-2 14.

Seton Catholic (11-10) — Deitsch 1 0-1 2, Drenneke 6 1-2 16, Matthews 5 1-3 11, Reichley 2-4 5, Webster 8 5-10 36.

3-Point Goals — Central Christian (Zeke Brown 2, Michael Roberson 2, Kobe Simmons 3), Seton Catholic (Drenneke 1, Reichley 1, Webster 5).

CRISPUS ATTUCKS 72, UNIVERSITY 53

Crispus Attucks

13

13

23

23

72

University

5

10

18

20

53

Crispus Attucks (14-4) — Derrick Briscoe 2, Alex Cooley 21, Jamal Harris 4, Zac Owens 13, Teyon Scanlan 20, Nike Sibande 12.

University (10-9) — Josh Alford 4, Foster Flamion 6, Emerson Halblieb 10, Zachary Hodgin 4, David Howard 17, Ethan Sickels 6, Josh Watson 4, Tyler Wott 2.

