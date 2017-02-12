HS girls basketball regional roundup: Feb. 11

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: right; font: 12.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}td.td1 {width: 203.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 1.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent #e0e0e0; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td2 {width: 209.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td3 {width: 210.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td4 {width: 203.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td5 {width: 209.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td6 {width: 210.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td7 {width: 172.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 1.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent #e0e0e0; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td8 {width: 182.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td9 {width: 183.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td10 {width: 172.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td11 {width: 182.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td12 {width: 183.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td13 {width: 219.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td14 {width: 159.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td15 {width: 220.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td16 {width: 219.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td17 {width: 159.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td18 {width: 220.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td19 {width: 189.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td20 {width: 190.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td21 {width: 137.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td22 {width: 191.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td23 {width: 189.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td24 {width: 190.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td25 {width: 137.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}td.td26 {width: 191.0px; border-style: solid; border-width: 1.0px 1.0px 1.0px 0.0px; border-color: #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 #e0e0e0 transparent; padding: 3.0px 5.0px 3.0px 5.0px}
A roundup of Friday night’s girls basketball action:
(Reported scores and stats to IndyStar.)
ZIONSVILLE 80, ANDERSON 64
|
Zionsville
|
21
|
20
|
16
|
23
|
—
|
80
|
Anderson
|
15
|
13
|
17
|
19
|
—
|
64
Zionsville (15-5) — Will Alcock 1 2-3 4, Riley Bertram 4 0-0 11, Nathan Childress 7 0-2 14, Dominic Genco 4 12-13 20, Ethan Hartzell 0 0-0 0, Tyler Leedy 5 0-1 12, Seamus O’Neal 1 0-0 2, Mark Stemme 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Thompson 4 5-6 15.
Anderson (4-17) — Marquavius Beverly 3 0-0 6, JoMel Boyd 3 1-4 7, Brandon Haralson 3 2-2 8, Zakarius Milhouse 4 0-0 9, Ty Jae Rayford 1 0-0 3, Ethan Russell 5 0-0 14, Raphael Williams 4 0-0 12, Woods 2 0-0 5.
ARLINGTON 59, MORRISTOWN 55
|
Morristown
|
12
|
6
|
18
|
19
|
—
|
55
|
Arlington
|
6
|
12
|
26
|
15
|
—
|
59
Morristown (12-8) — Danny Brenneman 2-2 2, Trevon Carlton 3 4-5 10, Hayden Langkabel 8 8-8 27, Nick Lee 1 0-0 2, Garrett Redd 0-0 3, Eli Streeval 2-2 8, Logan Theobald 3-4 3.
Arlington (12-5) — Carlton Gray 1 0-0 2, Lamonte Hobby 3 3-5 12, Jeremy King 1 0-0 2, Reynoldo Pantja 3 0-4 6, Rizzario Vaughn 1 0-0 5, Corian Washington 1 0-2 11, Ryan Williams 6 4-4 19, Dejuan Wortham 1 0-0 2.
3-Point Goals — Morristown (Hayden Langkabel 1, Garrett Redd 1, Eli Streeval 2), Arlington (Lamonte Hobby 1, Rizzario Vaughn 1, Corian Washington 3, Ryan Williams 1).
NOBLESVILLE 60, TECH 58
|
Noblesville
|
12
|
14
|
12
|
22
|
—
|
60
|
Tech
|
16
|
14
|
9
|
19
|
—
|
58
Noblesville (10-9) — Ryan Barnes 1 0-0 2, Rico Duncan 1 2-2 5, Matt Flinchum 7 4-4 22, Nolan Ginther 3 10-12 16, Grant Gremel 2 2-3 6, Xavier Hines 3 2-2 9.
Tech (5-12) — Jacarr Boone 3 3-4 11, David Cowherd-Williams 1 4-4 7, Ernest Myles 2 6-8 10, Willie Patterson 3 2-4 8, Dashaun Watkins 3 0-0 7, Antonio White 1 5-6 7, Damion Wilburn 3 0-0 8.
FRANKLIN CENTRAL 66, FISHERS 30
|
Franklin Central
|
13
|
15
|
18
|
20
|
—
|
66
|
Fishers
|
4
|
10
|
4
|
12
|
—
|
30
Franklin Central (10-8) — Jake Cerbone 3 1-2 10, Adam Green 2 0-0 6, Tucker Hall 4 2-4 12, Mason Hardimon 3 4-8 12, Marquel Harper 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Howard 1 2-2 4, Wilson Huber 1 1-2 3, Grant Pedigo 7 1-2 15.
Fishers (9-11) — Jason Flame 1 1-2 3, Armaan Franklin 2 2-2 6, Willie Jackson 2 1-1 5, Caleb Reed Stephens 1 0-0 3, Connor Washburn 0 2-4 2.
TRADERS POINT CHRISTIAN 72, INDIANA MATH & SCIENCE 69
|
Traders Point Christian
|
17
|
12
|
17
|
16
|
10
|
—
|
72
|
Indiana Math & Science
|
21
|
13
|
18
|
10
|
7
|
—
|
69
Traders Point Christian (5-13) — Deandre Harakas 7 0-0 14, Thomas Johnson 2 1-2 6, Derek Mount 2 1-2 5, Korey Nichols 5 3-6 17, Cameron Simmons 8 14-18 30.
Indiana Math & Science (12-7) — Ken Azikiwe 1 1-2 3, Sir Brown 1 0-0 2, Darius Coffey 9 2-2 25, Jesse Davis 1 0-0 3, Steven Maxey 1 0-0 2, Jakeem Muhammad 5 0-0 13, Jerimyah Mundy 3 0-0 6, Aaron Reed 5 2-4 13.
LAPEL 66, HAGERSTOWN 57
|
Hagerstown
|
17
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
—
|
57
|
Lapel
|
16
|
15
|
12
|
23
|
—
|
66
Hagerstown (14-6) — Dyle 1 0-0 2, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1-2 1, Neal 4 3-4 11, Oliver 5 3-3 19, Weiss 0-0 3, Andis 6 4-6 19.
Lapel (13-8) — Caleb Bloom 2 1-1 8, Josiah Hudson 6-6 9, Austin Lyons 2 2-3 6, JonRoss Richardson 5 7-9 17, Luke Richardson 7 1-1 18, Preston Scott 1 6-8 8.
3-Point Goals — Hagerstown (Oliver 2, Weiss 1, Andis 1), Lapel (Caleb Bloom 1, Josiah Hudson 1, Luke Richardson 1).
LAWRENCE NORTH 46, HAMILTON HEIGHTS 45
|
Hamilton Heights
|
9
|
15
|
9
|
12
|
—
|
45
|
Lawrence North
|
13
|
7
|
8
|
18
|
—
|
46
Hamilton Heights (6-12) — Caleb Bean 1 0-0 2, Caymn Lutz 7 2-2 16, Austin Sauerteig 0-0 3, Max Wahl 3 0-0 6, Noah Wallace 0-0 3, Sterling Weatherford 1 2-2 7, Tyler Wiltermood 4 0-1 8.
Lawrence North (13-7) — J. P. Carroll 1-2 1, Dalen Davis 4 4-4 12, Jared Hankins 2 2-2 18, Jackson Moulton 3 0-0 6, Tony Perkins 2 2-4 9.
3-Point Goals — Hamilton Heights (Austin Sauerteig 1, Noah Wallace 1, Sterling Weatherford 1), Lawrence North (Jared Hankins 4, Tony Perkins 1).
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 71, GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN 46
|
Greenwood Christian
|
11
|
15
|
8
|
12
|
—
|
46
|
Liberty Christian
|
13
|
19
|
18
|
21
|
—
|
71
Greenwood Christian (6-13) — George Apgar 0 1-2 1, Cayden Bauscheck 1 0-0 3, Christian Kincer 2 0-0 5, Payton Modlin 7 2-3 17, Quentin Steele 7 4-6 20. Totals: 17 7-11 46.
Liberty Christian (8-12) — Isaiah Brees 0 1-2 1, Dallas Burko 4 0-0 8, Osiris Crumes 1 1-2 3, Trey Davis 3 0-0 6, Trajan Dixon 9 2-4 20, Negesse Kishpaugh 0 2-2 2, Joshua Tufts 4 1-1 10, Ronny Williams 10 1-2 21. Totals: 31 8-13 71.
3-Point Goals — Greenwood Christian 5 (Cayden Bauscheck 1, Christian Kincer 1, Payton Modlin 1, Quentin Steele 2), Liberty Christian 1 (Joshua Tufts 1).
HOWE 82, NORTHWEST 75
|
Howe
|
17
|
18
|
21
|
26
|
—
|
82
|
Northwest
|
12
|
6
|
30
|
27
|
—
|
75
Howe (14-7) — Brandon Bellamy 2 1-2 5, Jermaine Couch 2 8-10 15, Tony Hopkins 6 1-2 13, Joe Rush 3 6-6 15, Rashawn Rush 2 2-5 6, Jefty Sultzer 6 5-11 20, Kycia Washington 2 1-2 8.
Northwest (4-13) — Wendell Demyers 5 0-2 16, Dontez Lewis 1 1-2 9, Dashon Scott 2-2 8, Cameron Slash 2 0-0 4, D. Smith 3 0-0 6, Jason Taylor 1 0-0 2, Shawn Thames 6 8-11 26, Dawud Windom 2 0-0 4.
3-Point Goals — Howe (Jermaine Couch 1, Joe Rush 1, Jefty Sultzer 1, Kycia Washington 1), Northwest (Wendell Demyers 2, Dontez Lewis 2, Dashon Scott 2, Shawn Thames 2).
PLAINFIELD 60, CASCADE 43
|
Cascade
|
13
|
9
|
12
|
9
|
—
|
43
|
Plainfield
|
18
|
19
|
14
|
9
|
—
|
60
Cascade (12-8) — Alec Alderson 2-2 2, Michael Alderson 1 0-0 2, Evan Burch 2 5-6 13, Ian Burch 1-2 1, Dalton Dubois 1 3-4 5, Jayden Hopper 1 2-2 10, Benson Walker 4 0-0 8.
Plainfield (13-6) — Gavin Bizeau 4 3-4 14, Conner Brens 3 0-0 6, Trey Davis 2 2-2 12, Luke Gulley 2 0-0 4, Jarrett Hufferd 0-0 6, Dawson Messer 0-0 9, Tyler West 3 0-0 9.
3-Point Goals —Cascade (Evan Burch 2, Jayden Hopper 2), Plainfield (Gavin Bizeau 1, Trey Davis 2, Jarrett Hufferd 2, Dawson Messer 3, Tyler West 1).
OLDENBURG 71, SCECINA 57
|
Oldenburg
|
22
|
11
|
17
|
21
|
—
|
71
|
Scecina
|
12
|
16
|
10
|
19
|
—
|
57
Oldenburg (17-2) — Hogg 1 0-2 5, Kinker 4 3-6 31, Moorman 2-6 2, Polop 1 0-0 5, Sporleder 2 6-8 13, Wandstrat 5 2-4 15.
Scecina (13-8) — David Baker 2-2 2, Makylin Brown 2 2-2 6, Manuel Brown 2 2-5 6, Riley Carter 5 1-2 17, Kobe Clancy 1 1-1 8, Cobie Dillard 1 2-2 10, Mario Dippel 3, Jayvon Hatton 2 1-2 5.
3-Point Goals — Oldenburg (Hogg 1, Kinker 7, Polop 1, Sporleder 1, Wandstrat 1), Scecina (Riley Carter 2, Kobe Clancy 2, Cobie Dillard 2, Mario Dippel 1).
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 75, SETON CATHOLIC 70
|
Central Christian
|
19
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
9
|
—
|
75
|
Seton Catholic
|
23
|
12
|
12
|
19
|
4
|
—
|
70
Central Christian (15-4) — Zeke Brown 3 2-3 14, Joshua Clanton 4 5-9 13, Marquis Humphrey 1 2-6 4, Michael Roberson 6 13-15 31, Kobe Simmons 1 2-2 14.
Seton Catholic (11-10) — Deitsch 1 0-1 2, Drenneke 6 1-2 16, Matthews 5 1-3 11, Reichley 2-4 5, Webster 8 5-10 36.
3-Point Goals — Central Christian (Zeke Brown 2, Michael Roberson 2, Kobe Simmons 3), Seton Catholic (Drenneke 1, Reichley 1, Webster 5).
CRISPUS ATTUCKS 72, UNIVERSITY 53
|
Crispus Attucks
|
13
|
13
|
23
|
23
|
—
|
72
|
University
|
5
|
10
|
18
|
20
|
—
|
53
Crispus Attucks (14-4) — Derrick Briscoe 2, Alex Cooley 21, Jamal Harris 4, Zac Owens 13, Teyon Scanlan 20, Nike Sibande 12.
University (10-9) — Josh Alford 4, Foster Flamion 6, Emerson Halblieb 10, Zachary Hodgin 4, David Howard 17, Ethan Sickels 6, Josh Watson 4, Tyler Wott 2.