HS girls basketball sectional roundup: Jan. 31

Here is a roundup of the IHSAA girls basketball sectional scores from Tuesday night.

But first, congratulations to Greenfield-Central’s Madison Wise on becoming just the fifth girl in Indiana history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in her career. The Cougars senior, who is headed to Iowa State, helped guide Greenfield-Central past Richmond, 68-48.

(Box scores of games called or emailed into IndyStar.)

DANVILLE 55, BEECH GROVE 54

Danville 13 16 11 15 — 55 Beech Grove 10 8 17 19 — 54

Danville (14-10) — Addie Collier 0 2-2 2, Ella Collier 4 8-8 19, Jenna Cowart 1 1-2 3, Lexi Riggles 1 5-6 25, Cassie Utley 3 0-0 6.

Beech Grove (15-6) — Cameron Cardenas 8 4-5 29, Katie Giller 4 6-7 17, McKiylah Kimbrough 1 0-0 2, Skyler McGregor 1 2.

3-Point Goals — Danville (Ella Collier 1, Lexi Riggles 6), Beech Grove (Cameron Cardenas 3, Katie Giller 1).

INDIAN CREEK 67, WASHINGTON 14

Indian Creek 14 22 17 14 — 67 Washington 2 8 2 2 — 14

Indian Creek (11-12) — Katie Burkman 2 0-0 10, Madelyn Gary 2 0-0 4, Stevye Gonzales 1 0-0 5, Hanna Grider 2 0-0 4, Alli Harris 0-0 6, Heather Maddox 2 0-0 6, Lauren Pendleton 1 0-0 5, Addie Rund 6 2-2 20, Mackenzie Sizemore 0-0 3, Caitlin Snider 3 0-4 6.

George Washington (2-17) — Anderson 1-4 1, T Dunkerson 2 2-5 6, Alexis Matthews 1 0-0 2, Zaria Townsend 0 3.

3-Point Goals — Indian Creek (Katie Burkman 2, Stevye Gonzales 1, Alli Harris 2, Lauren Pendleton 1, Addie Rund 2, Mackenzie Sizemore 1), George Washington (Zaria Townsend 1).

NEW PALESTINE 55, GREENWOOD 34

New Palestine 16 9 12 18 — 55 Greenwood 8 7 9 10 — 34

New Palestine (17-6) — Haley Harrison 2 4, Katie Herron 5 2-3 12, Raegan McMurray 6 9-13 21, Jordan Reid 1 3-5 5, Leah Seib 2 4.

Greenwood (4-19) — Sarah DeCastro 2 4, Rachel Derf 1-3 1, Alex Kincaid 4 4-6 12, Leah Moore 3 1-2 7, Dominique Proctor 1-2 1, Maggie Smith 2 4, Bailee Taft 2 5.

3-Point Goals — Greenwood (Bailee Taft 1).

BETHESDA CHRISTIAN 60, INTERNATIONAL 27

Bethesda Christian 19 17 18 6 — 60 International 10 3 10 4 — 27

Bethesda Christian (19-4) — Sam Baker 3 6, Brooke Dodson 1-2 1, Elizabeth Elliott 3 6, Maddi Fulks 5 8-10 20, Darcy Patterson 1 2, Rachel Shafer 2 5, Jenna Warrick 9 2-4 20.

International (9-10) — Maya Caldwell 3 2-4 8, Devin Sasse 1 1-2 3, Tendela Tellas 2 2-4 6, Grace Ybarra 2 3-7 8, Ella Zumbaugh 1 2.

3-Point Goals — Bethesda Christian (Maddi Fulks 2, Rachel Shafer 1), International (Grace Ybarra 1).

MONROE CENTRAL 53, SHERIDAN 37

Monroe Central 14 13 9 17 — 53 Sheridan 7 12 13 5 — 37

Sheridan (16-7) — Holly Barker 1 1-3 3, Audrey Reed 5 5-9 16, Brittany Welch 7 1-2 16, Nixon Williams 1 2.

Monroe Central (21-2) — Did not report stats.

3-Point Goals — Sheridan (Audrey Reed 1, Brittany Welch 1).

TRITON CENTRAL 67, SHENANDOAH 34

Shenandoah 3 13 10 8 — 34 Triton Central 18 16 16 17 — 67

Shenandoah (5-18) — Canady 2 0-1 10, Chandler 1 5, Coers 6, Counceller 1 2-2 4, Shepard 3 3-3 9.

Triton Central (22-1) — Sydney Bass 2-2 2, Maya Chandler 2 0-0 4, Isabella Cooper 1 0-0 2, Samantha Felling 2 1-1 11, Ashley Heabuf 4 5-6 16, Rynisha Holly 1 0-2 2, Tess Mullen 1 0-0 2, Isabella Ratliff 2 0-0 10, Courtney Raymer 8 0-0 16, Shelden Welty 2-2 2.

OTHER AREA SECTIONAL SCORES

• CLASS 4A

At Warren Central

North Central 59, Warren Central 42

Cathedral 55, Tech 27

At Greenfield-Central

Greenfield-Central 68, Richmond 48

At Columbus North

Columbus North 87, Shelbyville 25

• CLASS 3A

At Tipton

Hamilton Heights 37, Guerin Catholic 18

At Bishop Chatard

Crispus Attucks 80, Bishop Chatard 70

Brebeuf Jesuit 62, Marshall 10

• CLASS 2A

At Broad Ripple

Park Tudor 48, Broad Ripple 34

Covenant Christian 76, Scecina 26

• CLASS A

At Bloomfield

North Central (Farmersburg) 62, Eminence 10

At Morristown

Lutheran 49, Arlington 32

Morristown 51, Greenwood Christian 33