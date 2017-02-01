HS girls basketball sectionals: Carmel, HSE advance to semis

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Georgia}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; color: #0463c1}

FISHERS – Tod Windlan thought watching his Carmel girls basketball players running around the court Tuesday night looked too much like a pickup game.

The Greyhounds were slow. They were not paying attention to detail on defense. They were getting beat off the dribble. Class 4A No. 5 Carmel did win, 60-46, over Fishers (10-13) to advance to Friday night’s sectional semifinal against Anderson (11-12), but it wasn’t close to pretty.

“I told them (winning) was about the only positive I took from the game,” Windlan said. “That was one of the worst defensive performances we’ve had.”

Seldom did Fishers pull within striking distance, but Carmel gave up points on back-to-back possessions on several occasions either due to poor defense or sloppy turnovers. Both teams finished with 20 turnovers, six above Carmel’s average.

Fortunately, Tomi Taiwo turned in a high-scoring performance and led all scorers with 21 points, going 4-for-8 from behind the arc. She was one of the few players Windlan thought shot the ball well in the first half along with Blake Smith, who finished 3-for-4 with 10 points.

Toni Grace led Fishers with 11 points, sinking all six free throws, but shot just 2-for-14 from the field.

“Hopefully it’s just sectional jitters and we’ve got them out of the way,” Windlan said.

Carmel (20-3) got into trouble when leading scorer Amy Dilk fell into foul trouble early on and was limited to restricted minutes, which she admitted threw her out of rhythm somewhat.

She added that some missed shots — finishing 3-for-7 from the field — also weighed too heavily on her. She finished with nine points.

“We’ve got to learn from this,” Dilk said. “That’s the most we can take away. A win’s a win, but we’re not satisfied, we’re not going to be satisfied with this win. We’re not going to play like that and go far in this tournament.”

Hamilton Southeastern 68, Westfield 36: The Royals expected Westfield to come out with an immediate pop in a do-or-die Class 4A sectional game, one sixth-ranked HSE was heavily favored to win. But when the Shamrocks climbed to nearly a double-digit lead in the first quarter, it was time to buckle down.

“We underestimated them at the beginning,” Royals freshman Sydney Parrish said. “Once they came out 10-2, we were like, ‘Oh shoot, we’ve got to get going.’ This is what will set the tone for the next few games.”

Parrish, who led all scorers with 17 points, and the rest of the Royals (18-5) charged back against the Shamrocks (8-15) to advance to the sectional semifinal against Noblesville.

Tayah Irvin scored 13 points while Bre Lloyd added another 11 for the Royals. Westfield juniors Annabelle O’Hair and Ryann Bunting each scored eight points.

“Nobody was expecting them to win and they came out and played with a lot of energy,” Royals coach Chris Huppenthal said. “We weathered the storm. They hit us pretty fast and pretty quick, but we responded. Our kids did what they had to do and now we get to move forward.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07. Email him at jordan.wilson@indystar.com .



HAMILTON SE 68, WESTFIELD 36





WESTFIELD 14 3 11 8 — 36

HAMILTON SE 18 16 20 14 — 68

Westfield (8-15) — Morgan Clary 1-3 0-0 3, Emily Katter 0-4 0-0 0, Sophia Kreag 2-6 2-2 7, Annabelle O’Hair 4-5 0-0 8, Ryann Bunting 3-7 0-0 8, Jade Shipley 2-4 0-2 4, Megan Rops 1-3 0-0 3, Karley Wininger 1-1 0-0 3.

Hamilton Southeastern (18-5) — Malea Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Bre Lloyd 5-14 0-0 11, Tayah Irvin 5-5 1-1 13, Sydney Parrish 5-10 5-8 17, Amaya Hamilton 4-5 1-1 9, Molly Walton 4-7 0-0 9, Haydn Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Kiki Sundling 1-1 0-0 2, Shelby Ford 0-1 0-0 0.



CARMEL 60, FISHERS 46





FISHERS 10 15 11 10 — 46

CARMEL 17 17 19 7 — 60

Fishers (10-13) — Toni Grace 2-14 6-6 11, Amanda Surber 1-3 0-0 3, Alexandra Bankovich 0-3 0-0 0, Kenedi London 2-10 3-4 7, Audrey Turner 3-5 0-0 6, Skylar Fulton 1-3 0-0 3, Tamia Perryman 2-4 1-1 5, Lydia Stullken 3-4 3-6 9, Erika McKey 0-0 2-2, 2.

Carmel (20-3) — Olivia Christy 0-4 1-2 1, Amy Dilk 3-7 3-4 9, Tomi Taiwo 5-10 4-5 21, Blake Smith 3-4 4-5 10, Mackenzie Wood 1-2 2-2 4, Sophie Bair 1-1 1-4 4, Reagan Hune 3-3 0-1 6, Maddi Sears 2-3 0-1 5, Molly Gillig 0-1 0-0 0.