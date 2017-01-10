HS girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 8

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports girls basketball rankings, including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 8.

REWIND: High school hoops: Rocket launch

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (15-2): May not find a 4A challenge until Jan. 20 when it plays Cactus Shadows.

No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite (15-1): Faces huge 5A test Monday night at home against unbeaten Sierra Linda.

No. 3 Phoenix Sierra Linda (12-0): Can make big statement at Mesquite.

No. 4 Chandler Hamilton (14-3): Doesn’t appear to be slowing down since winning 6A last year.

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (10-5): Did not play last week.

No. 6 Gilbert (13-2): Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, leading this 6A team, both averaging more than 16 points.

No. 7 Phoenix Arcadia (15-1): Efficient, tough 5A team will give Mesquite and Sierra Linda a challenge.

No. 8 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (13-4): Will know soon enough how it stacks up against Seton in a late January meeting.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (16-1): Balanced, driven team appears to be the best in Tucson.

No. 10 Tucson (16-2): This team has been rolling with a devastating transition game.

RELATED: High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 14-3

No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista (2) 10-5

No. 6 Tucson (6) 16-2

No. 7 Chandler (x) 11-5

No. 3 Gilbert (3) 13-2

No. 4 Phoenix Xavier Prep (4) 14-2

No. 5 Goodyear Millennium (5) 14-6

No. 8 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (7) 13-6

No. 9 Mesa Red Mountain (8) 12-5

No. 10 Gilbert Highland (9) 13-6

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 16-1

No. 2 Phoenix Sierra Linda (2) 12-0

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 15-1

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 13-3

No. 5 Marana (7) 11-4

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (9) 10-2

No. 7 Campo Verde (x) 12-5

No. 8 Peoria Liberty (x) 11-6

No. 9 Vail Cienega (8) 8-3

No. 10 Maricopa (10) 13-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 15-2

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 13-4

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 16-1

No. 4 Flagstaff (4) 13-2

No. 5 Phoenix Thunderbird (5) 13-5

No. 6 Flagstaff Coconino (9) 15-2

No. 7 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 14-3

No. 8 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (7) 11-5

No. 9 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (8) 13-4

No. 10 Scottsdale Saguaro (10) 13-7

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 11-3

No. 2 Yuma Catholic (2) 14-3

No. 3 Chinle (3) 10-3

No. 4 Page (4) 12-2

No. 5 Ganado (5) 17-4

No. 6 Holbrook (6) 13-3

No. 7 Winslow (7) 11-4

No. 8 Tucson Pusch Ridge (8) 15-1

No. 9 Mohave Valley River Valley (9) 10-2

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (10) 14-2

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 17-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 16-2

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (3) 12-2

No. 4 Sanders Valley (4) 14-1

No. 5 Chandler Prep (5) 10-3

No. 6 Thatcher (6) 10-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (7) 13-3

No. 8 Morenci (8) 10-4

No. 9 Camp Verde (9) 11-4

No. 10 Phoenix Horizon Honors (10) 10-5

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 14-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 12-4

No. 3 Tucson Immaculate Heart (3) 16-4

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 10-3

No. 5 Kearny Ray (6) 12-6

No. 6 St. Michael (6) 7-3

No. 7 St. David (7) 9-5

No. 8 Sells Baboquivari (8) 7-3

No. 9 San Pasqual Valley (9) 8-3

No. 10 Cibecue (x) 8-6

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.