Basketball

HS girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 8

Liz Holter, right, of the Seton Catholic High School girls basketball team ,practices with the team, November 14, 2016.

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports girls basketball rankings, including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 8.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (15-2): May not find a 4A challenge until Jan. 20 when it plays Cactus Shadows.

No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite (15-1): Faces huge 5A test Monday night at home against unbeaten Sierra Linda.

No. 3 Phoenix Sierra Linda (12-0): Can make big statement at Mesquite.

No. 4 Chandler Hamilton (14-3): Doesn’t appear to be slowing down since winning 6A last year.

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (10-5): Did not play last week.

No. 6 Gilbert (13-2): Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, leading this 6A team, both averaging more than 16 points.

No. 7 Phoenix Arcadia (15-1): Efficient, tough 5A team will give Mesquite and Sierra Linda a challenge.

No. 8 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (13-4): Will know soon enough how it stacks up against Seton in a late January meeting.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (16-1): Balanced, driven team appears to be the best in Tucson.

No. 10 Tucson (16-2): This team has been rolling with a devastating transition game.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 14-3

No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista (2) 10-5

No. 6 Tucson (6) 16-2

No. 7 Chandler (x) 11-5

No. 3 Gilbert (3) 13-2

No. 4 Phoenix Xavier Prep (4) 14-2

No. 5 Goodyear Millennium (5) 14-6

No. 8 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (7) 13-6

No. 9 Mesa Red Mountain (8) 12-5

No. 10 Gilbert Highland (9) 13-6

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 16-1

No. 2 Phoenix Sierra Linda (2) 12-0

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 15-1

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 13-3

No. 5 Marana (7) 11-4

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (9) 10-2

No. 7 Campo Verde (x) 12-5

No. 8 Peoria Liberty (x) 11-6

No. 9 Vail Cienega (8) 8-3

No. 10 Maricopa (10) 13-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 15-2

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 13-4

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 16-1

No. 4 Flagstaff (4) 13-2

No. 5 Phoenix Thunderbird (5) 13-5

No. 6 Flagstaff Coconino (9) 15-2

No. 7 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 14-3

No. 8 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (7) 11-5

No. 9 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (8) 13-4

No. 10 Scottsdale Saguaro (10) 13-7

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 11-3

No. 2 Yuma Catholic (2) 14-3

No. 3 Chinle (3) 10-3

No. 4 Page (4) 12-2

No. 5 Ganado (5) 17-4

No. 6 Holbrook (6) 13-3

No. 7 Winslow (7) 11-4

No. 8 Tucson Pusch Ridge (8) 15-1

No. 9 Mohave Valley River Valley (9) 10-2

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (10) 14-2

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 17-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 16-2

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (3) 12-2

No. 4 Sanders Valley (4) 14-1

No. 5 Chandler Prep (5) 10-3

No. 6 Thatcher (6) 10-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (7) 13-3

No. 8 Morenci (8) 10-4

No. 9 Camp Verde (9) 11-4

No. 10 Phoenix Horizon Honors (10) 10-5

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 14-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 12-4

No. 3 Tucson Immaculate Heart (3) 16-4

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 10-3

No. 5 Kearny Ray (6) 12-6

No. 6 St. Michael (6) 7-3

No. 7 St. David (7) 9-5

No. 8 Sells Baboquivari (8) 7-3

No. 9 San Pasqual Valley (9) 8-3

No. 10 Cibecue (x) 8-6

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

